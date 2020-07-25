App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2020 05:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Increase daily COVID-19 testing to 1 lakh: UP CM Yogi Adityanath to officials

In a meeting with senior officials, the chief minister stressed on the need to increase the number of medical tests being done through RT-PCR and rapid antigen process in a phased manner for which 10 lakh testing kits should be acquired every 10 days, an official release issued here said.

PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed officials to enhance the state's COVID-19 testing capacity to one lakh tests per day by Monday.

Directing the chief secretary R K Tiwari and additional chief secretary (health) Amit Mohan Prasad to undertake spot review of medical services in Kanpur Nagar and Jhansi on Saturday and Prayagraj and Mirzapur on Sunday, the chief minister asked them to submit a report of the review meeting to him.

Citing the various points to be taken up during the review meetings, he said that a work plan should be prepared and concerned commissioners should get the suggestions implemented in their areas.

Adityanath also issued directives for the special cleanliness and sanitisation campaign being run on every Saturday and Sunday.

He directed officials to send proposals for purchasing new ambulances and advanced life support ambulances under the National Health Mission (NHM) to the union government.
