English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Glimpse the digital revolution underway in finance. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Income Tax raids at properties linked to renowned Tamil cinema producers

    The raids were being reportedly carried out at multiple locations in the state, including Madurai.

    PTI
    August 02, 2022 / 11:41 AM IST

    Income tax sleuths on Tuesday held searches at the premises linked to some well known Tamil cinema producers, official sources said.

    The raids were being reportedly carried out at multiple locations in the state, including Madurai.
    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #Income Tax #India #Tamil #Tamil producer
    first published: Aug 2, 2022 11:41 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.