Income Tax officials reach Robert Vadra’s residence to record statement in benami properties case

Robert Vadra

Income Tax officials reached Robert Vadra’s residence on January 4 to record his statement in a Benami properties case, News agency ANI reported.

The officials have clarified that no raids were conducted at his residence.

Besides the I-T department, the Enforcement Directorate is also probing the Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s husband under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) over alleged money laundering in connection with the purchase of a property in London worth 1.9 million pounds.

Vadra has appeared before the ED several times in connection with this case along with another criminal money laundering case related to alleged irregularities of land allotment in Rajasthan.

The ED had earlier said that it has information on various other properties in London that belong to Vadra. These include two houses -- one worth 5 million pounds and the other worth 4 million pounds – and six other flats and more properties.

Robert Vadra has been denying these charges claiming he is being “hounded and harassed” to subserve political ends. However, he has said he will cooperate with the probe.