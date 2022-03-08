English
    Income Tax Dept conducts raids at Aaditya Thackeray's close aide Rahul Kanal's house and office

    Before this raids, the IT department had also conducted at the offices and premises of various BMC contactors and Shiv Sena leaders.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 08, 2022 / 05:05 PM IST

    The Income Tax department on March 8 conducted raids at the office and residence of Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray's close aide Rahul Kanal, who is a Shiv Sena office-bearer and Shirdi Trust member. The raids are being conducted in Mumbai and Pune, reported news agency ANI.

    Commenting on the raids, a statement from Aaditya Thackeray read, "Such attacks on Maharashtra have happened in the past and are happening now."

    ALSO READ: Income-tax department searches multiple premises of Chinese telecom major Huawei

    "Central agencies have been misused in this manner in the past. It happened in Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and now if elections are to be held in Maharashtra, it is happening here too. These central agencies have in a way become the propaganda machinery of the BJP itself, but we will not bow down. Maharashtra will not bow down," he added in the statement.

    Before this raids, the IT department had also conducted at the offices and premises of various BMC contractors and Shiv Sena leaders.

    Hitting out at the central government, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, "Why're central agencies targeting a selected few from states like West Bengal and Maharashtra...don't they get anybody else from other states, it's a tactic to pressurise & destabilise MVA govt."
    Moneycontrol News
