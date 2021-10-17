Income Tax Department raids on digital marketing, waste management biz groups across states

IT Department (Representative image: Shutterstock)

The income tax department on October 17 informed that it initiated search and seizure operations in two groups based in several states on October 12.

The department further said that they had formed two groups. The first group -- engaged in digital marketing and campaign management -- carried search operations at 7 premises located in Bengaluru, Surat, Chandigarh, and Mohali. While the second group was engaged in solid waste management which looked into comprising solid waste collection, transportation, processing and disposal services, primarily catering to Indian municipalities.

ALSO READ: Infosys CEO says income tax portal seeing steady progress, 1.9 crore returns filed

Following the search operation by the first group, incriminating evidence found revealed that the group of firms were engaged in obtaining accommodation entries using an entry operator. The entry operator admitted to have facilitated transfer of cash and unaccounted income of the group through Hawala operators.

The second group of I-T dept's team seized various incriminating documents, loose papers and digital evidences, which revealed they were indulged in booking of bogus bills for expenses and sub-contracts. Preliminary estimate of such bogus expenses booked is expected to the tune of Rs 70 crore.

Apart from this, the second unit of the I-T dept detected unaccounted investment in property of about Rs 7 crore and seized of unaccounted cash of Rs 1.95 crore and jewellery of Rs. 65 lakh.