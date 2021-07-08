MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Income Tax department issues refunds worth Rs 37,050 crore until July 5

Of this, personal income tax refund stood at Rs 10,408 crore, while that of corporates was Rs 26,642 crore.

PTI
July 08, 2021 / 03:23 PM IST

The income tax department has issued refunds worth Rs 37,050 crore to more than 17.92 lakh taxpayers between April 1 to July 5.

Of this, personal income tax refund stood at Rs 10,408 crore, while that of corporates was Rs 26,642 crore.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 37,050 crore to more than 17.92 lakh taxpayers between 1st April 2021 to 05th July 2021. Income tax refunds of Rs 10,408 crore have been issued in 16,89,063 cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs 26,642 crore have been issued in 1,03,088 cases," the I-T department tweeted.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Economy #Income Tax Department #India #tax refund
first published: Jul 8, 2021 02:56 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Are degree programmes getting redundant?

Future Wise | Are degree programmes getting redundant?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.