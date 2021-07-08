Income Tax department issues refunds worth Rs 37,050 crore until July 5

The income tax department has issued refunds worth Rs 37,050 crore to more than 17.92 lakh taxpayers between April 1 to July 5.

Of this, personal income tax refund stood at Rs 10,408 crore, while that of corporates was Rs 26,642 crore.

