Income tax department conducts searches in Odisha, other states

The income tax department on July 7 carried out search and seizure operations on a group engaged in the business of mining, processing and trading of black stones.

The search operation covered more than 15 premises located at Bhubaneswar, Jajpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Gurugram, Noida etc, the finance ministry said in a statement.

During the course of the operations, various incriminating documentary and digital evidence, including handwritten books and loose sheets, have been found and seized, it said.

The seized documents contain systematic details of cash sales and bogus sundry creditors exceeding Rs 80 crore, it said, adding the analysis of seized documents indicates that these cash sales are undisclosed and not recorded in the regular books of account of the group.

The group is found to have made huge unaccounted investments in acquisition of properties. The search action has led to seizure of unaccounted cash, jewellery and bullion worth more than Rs 1 crore, it added.