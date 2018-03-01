App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Feb 23, 2018 10:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Incident of alleged assault of CS unfortunate: Anil Baijal

The LG's comments came after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met him, along with his cabinet colleagues, following a Delhi Police team arriving at the chief minister's residence and seizing a hard disk of the CCTV camera system installed there in connection with the alleged assault of the chief secretary by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Terming as "unfortunate" the recent incident of alleged assault of Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal today said there was no place for violence in a democratic society and that the government must take steps to rebuild the trust of its employees.

The LG's comments came after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met him, along with his cabinet colleagues, following a Delhi Police team arriving at the chief minister's residence and seizing a hard disk of the CCTV camera system installed there in connection with the alleged assault of the chief secretary by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs.

Following the incident, the bureaucrats in the Delhi government have boycotted the meetings called by ministers.

Baijal said no government could fulfil its promises to the people if its employees felt "demoralised and insecure".

related news

"The Lt Governor strongly condemned the incidents and termed them as most unfortunate. The Lt Governor noted that no government can fulfil its promises to the people if the employees feel demoralised and insecure.

"There is no place for violence in a democratic and civilised society. Steps need to be taken to remove the mistrust between the government employees and the elected government, so that the development of Delhi and public interest do not get adversely affected," an official statement from the LG's office said.

Meanwhile, the police today claimed that its action (of swooping down to the chief minister's residence) came after its request for CCTV footage from Kejriwal's residence did not yield any result.

Several policemen today went to Kejriwal's official residence in the Civil Lines area here, where Chief Secretary Prakash was allegedly assaulted, in the presence of the chief minister, on the intervening night of February 19-20.

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC