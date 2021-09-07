Inaugural conclave of Shikshak Parv: PM Modi launches multiple key initiatives in education sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 7 launched multiple key initiatives in the education sector during the inaugural conclave of "Shikshak Parv" via video-conferencing.

"I have asked all the Olympians & Paralympians to visit 75 schools to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. I urge you all to get in touch with them. They will meet the students of the schools. These sportspersons might encourage students to pursue sports in the future", PM Narendra Modi said.



PM Narendra Modi launches multiple key initiatives in the education sector during the inaugural conclave of Shiksak Parv via video conferencing pic.twitter.com/fvpaEpfM9d

— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2021

Modi further added "Education should not only be inclusive but also be equitable. Talking books & audiobooks are part of the education system now. A dictionary for Indian Sign language has been formed. For 1st time in the country, Indian Sign language is being included as a subject in the curriculum".

The theme of "Shikshak Parv-2021" is "Quality and Sustainable Schools: Learnings from Schools in India", it noted.

Its celebration will encourage innovative practices to ensure not only continuity of education at all levels but to improve quality, inclusive practices and sustainability in schools across the country as well, the PMO said.