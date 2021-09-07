MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Don’t miss the fireside chat & roundtable discussion on ‘Designing AI-led solutions for a smarter world’ on Sept 8, 4pm. Know More!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Inaugural conclave of Shikshak Parv: PM Modi launches multiple key initiatives in education sector

"I have asked all the Olympians & Paralympians to visit 75 schools to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. I urge you all to get in touch with them. They will meet the students of the schools. These sportspersons might encourage students to pursue sports in the future", PM Narendra Modi said.

Moneycontrol News
September 07, 2021 / 01:13 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 7 launched multiple key initiatives in the education sector during the inaugural conclave of "Shikshak Parv" via video-conferencing.

"I have asked all the Olympians & Paralympians to visit 75 schools to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. I urge you all to get in touch with them. They will meet the students of the schools. These sportspersons might encourage students to pursue sports in the future", PM Narendra Modi said.

Modi further added "Education should not only be inclusive but also be equitable. Talking books & audiobooks are part of the education system now. A dictionary for Indian Sign language has been formed. For 1st time in the country, Indian Sign language is being included as a subject in the curriculum".

The theme of "Shikshak Parv-2021" is "Quality and Sustainable Schools: Learnings from Schools in India", it noted.

Its celebration will encourage innovative practices to ensure not only continuity of education at all levels but to improve quality, inclusive practices and sustainability in schools across the country as well, the PMO said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #Shikshak Parv
first published: Sep 7, 2021 11:38 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.