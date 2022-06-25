English
    In view of deficient June rains, BMC announces 10% water cut in Mumbai

    In a release, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said besides the city and its suburbs, the 10 per cent cut will also be enforced in areas falling under neighbouring Thane and Bhiwandi municipal corporations and some villages till water stock improves in the lakes.

    PTI
    June 25, 2022 / 12:56 PM IST
    Representative image

    In view of inadequate rainfall in the catchment areas of lakes supplying water to Mumbai, the civic body on Friday announced a 10 per cent water cut starting from June 27.


    In a release, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said besides the city and its suburbs, the 10 per cent cut will also be enforced in areas falling under neighbouring Thane and Bhiwandi municipal corporations and some villages till water stock improves in the lakes.

    Highlighting that the June rainfall has been about 70 percent less than the average showers recorded during the month in the previous year, the BMC appealed to citizens to use water judiciously, a senior civic official told.

    PTI
    first published: Jun 25, 2022 12:56 pm
