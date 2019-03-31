App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2019 05:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

In seventh heaven: BJP feels 'lucky' about UP poll schedule

State BJP media coordinator Rakesh Tripathi drew an analogy to underline that the number seven suits the saffron party

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Bharatiya Janata Party feels that the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh would be lucky for them as the number seven has a "special significance" in the Hindu religion.

The party also thinks that the poll schedule in the state would help them as it is almost similar to the 2014 Lok Sabha and 2017 assembly elections, with the election starting from western UP and eventually ending in the east, which includes Varanasi.

State BJP media coordinator Rakesh Tripathi drew an analogy to underline that the number seven suits the saffron party.

"In Hindu religion, the number seven has a special significance. The sunlight can be dispersed into seven-colour spectrum. There are seven basic nodes in music and people take seven 'pheres' (rounds) during marriage," Tripathi told PTI.

related news

The Election Commission of India has announced a seven-phase Lok Sabha election and the state will figure in each of the phases, starting on April 11 and ending on May 19.

"These seven phases will be 'shubh' (lucky) for the the BJP. The results, too, would be 'shubh' (favourable) for the party. This logic applies on those who believe in 'shubh' and 'ashubh' (auspicious and inauspicious)," Tripathi said.

The BJP leader said if the 2014 Lok Sabha and 2017 assembly elections were considered, then the poll process moved from western part of the state to the eastern part and, in both the polls, the party came out with flying colours.

In 2014 parliamentary election, the western part of the state went to polls on April 10, while the last phase of polling was held on May 12, in which 18 constituencies, including the prestigious Varanasi seat, went to polls.

"This time, too, the party will improve its tally in the Lok Sabha from the state," Tripathi said.

The Congress, however, rubbished the claims.

"Irrespective of the fact that the election schedule move from east to west or vice versa, people are looking for a change, as they know that the poll promises made to them in 2014 have not been fulfilled. They are now looking towards the Congress," party spokesperson Ashok Singh said.

In the 2014 election, the BJP had won 71 seats in the state and secured 42.63 per cent of the votes, while ally Apna Dal bagged two seats. The Samajwadi Party won five seats with a vote share of 22.35 per cent. The BSP did not win any seat while securing 19.77 per cent of the votes. The Congress registered wins on two seats, bagging 7.53 per cent of the votes.
First Published on Mar 31, 2019 05:10 pm

tags #BJP #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha Elections 2019 #Politics #UP

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Axelsen Downs Srikanth to Claim India Open Title

Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy Quits Congress, to Join BJP

'Garibi Mitao', Not 'Garibi Hatao', is Aim of Congress's NYAY Scheme, ...

Caught on Wrong Foot, Rail Zones Asked to Remove Political Ads From Pr ...

Days Ahead of Polls, BJP Worker Shot Dead by Naga Insurgent Group in A ...

Keep Armed Forces Out Of Politics, Assert Former Senior Military Men

Gazing at Coffee Reminders Can Arouse Your Brain

Olympic Qualification System is Unfair, Putting Strain on Players: Gop ...

We're All Watchmen Committed To A Strong Nation, Says PM Modi at 'Main ...

PM's Mission Shakti address didn't violate model code of conduct: Elec ...

Government to borrow Rs 4.42 lakh crore in H1 FY2019-20: Economic affa ...

Hard to create a narrative that is different from the truth: CEA defen ...

Analysis: CPM manifesto attempts to sell old socialist wine in new bot ...

Trade ministry proposes delaying retaliatory tariffs on US goods

Trade optimism helps Wall Street open higher on last day of quarter

Sensex, Nifty gain 1% this week: Indiabulls Housing Finance surges 18% ...

Sensex, Nifty set to clock double-digit gains in FY19: Top gainers and ...

Gold gains as dollar dips; palladium pares losses

Russia's rush of affection for Pakistan could rejig South Asia equatio ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

The Matrix turns 20: A look back at the everlasting legacy of The Wach ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Lok Sabha polls: Sumalatha Ambareesh poses serious challenge to HD Kum ...

Premier League: Liverpool-Tottenham clash an advert for Jurgen Klopp, ...

Rahul Gandhi's promise on ease of doing business is election rhetoric ...

Risks of pakoda economics: Modi govt buries its head in sand, but unem ...

Facebook CEO asks regulators to play a 'more active role' in governing ...

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, RCBvsSRH: RCB in trouble as Mohammad Nabi ...

Exclusive: Shefali Shah talks Netflix original Delhi Crime and the muc ...

Aankhen 2: Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez come onboard alongsi ...

Alia Bhatt doesn’t care about Ranbir Kapoor’s troubled past, belie ...

Priyanka Chopra couldn’t be more excited as she attends her first ev ...

GQ Style Awards 2019: Taapsee Pannu, Nora Fatehi scorch the red carpet

GQ Style Awards 2019: Bollywood’s leading ladies ditch the gown, loo ...

GQ Style Awards 2019: Anushka Sharma stuns in a black and yellow Dice ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.