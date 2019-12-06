App
Last Updated : Dec 06, 2019 07:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

In rare move, railways retires 32 officers in 'public interest' before normal date of retirement

The only time in recent history when the railways undertook such a move was in 2016-17 when four officers were prematurely retired.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In a rare move, the railways has prematurely retired 32 of its officers above the age of 50 years in public interest on grounds of inefficiency, doubtful integrity and conduct unbecoming of a railway servant as part of a periodic review, according to a statement.

The only time in recent history when the railways undertook such a move was in 2016-17 when four officers were prematurely retired.

Periodic review of those attaining a certain age is part of the service rules of government employees, but rarely are they prematurely retired, officials said.

First Published on Dec 6, 2019 07:00 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways

