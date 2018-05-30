In Rajasthan, Nitish Kumar says his govt working for all sections

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today addressed a gathering of his party workers in Banswara district of Rajasthan where he said his government was working for development of all sections of society. “We are on the path of development by taking all sections of society together,” he told the gathering during the one-day event at Banswara.

He urged the JD(U) workers to start a movement for banning liquor and against ill-practices such as child marriages for betterment of the society.

Kumar urged the party workers to tread the path shown by social activist the late Mama Baleshwar Dayal, who empowered the weaker sections of the society and worked for banning liquor and stopping child marriages in Banswara.