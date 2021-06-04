In poll-bound Uttarakhand, severe infighting threatens to ruin Congress’ victory hopes

Will Uttarakhand go the Kerala way? This question assumes significance as the hill state is going for polls early next year and a faction-ridden Congress does not appear to be up to the challenge of dethroning the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

As in the case of Kerala, Uttarakhand has a record of voting out an incumbent government.

Power has alternated between the Congress and the BJP since the formation of the state in November 2000.

But there is a distinct possibility that like Kerala, Uttarakhand could buck this trend in the 2022 assembly election.

And it is not because the BJP regime is popular or that the people do not wish to vote it out. If the saffron party does manage to retain its government for a second successive term, it will be primarily due to the ineptitude of the Congress and its inability to put up a united front.

Clearly, India’ grand old party has not learnt any lessons from its recent Kerala defeat. The party’s Uttarakhand unit is convinced that it will be the automatic beneficiary of the current anti-incumbency against the BJP government.

Consequently, its state leaders are refusing to take a break from battling each other. While the infighting is intensifying, the Congress leadership has been equally slow to realise the need for putting an early end to the raging internal feud in the Uttarakhand unit.

It is well-acknowledged in Uttarakhand that its former chief minister Harish Rawat is currently the Congress party’s tallest leader. He may not be in the same league as Narayan Datt Tiwari or Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna but like them, Rawat is the only Congress leader today who enjoys wide acceptance among the people of both Garhwal and Kumaon regions, which normally do not see eye to eye on anything.

Rawat’s popularity in Kumaon is understandable as he belongs to the region, but he is equally acceptable to the people of Garhwal, which has a dominant Thakur population, the community to which Rawat belongs.

However, Rawat’s popularity with the people is countered by the strong feelings he evokes within the party.

There are at least over half-a-dozen leaders, including leader of opposition, Indira Hridayesh, president of the state unit Pritam Singh and former state president Kishore Upadhyay, who are ranged against Rawat.

There can be no doubt that they will thwart all efforts to promote their bete noire. Their bitter rivalry is on constant display as Rawat’s camp followers and his detractors do not hesitate to go public with their differences.

On his part, Rawat’s supporters have been mounting pressure on the central Congress leadership that he be projected as the party’s chief ministerial candidate.

In fact, Rawat had publicly declared early this year that the party should end all confusion and declare its chief ministerial face well in advance so that people are clear about who they were voting for.

The former Chief Minister, of course, has dismissed any suggestion that he was making a pitch for himself. But the subtext of his statements was all too obvious.

The Congress leadership predictably finds itself in a bind. If it goes by popular sentiment, Rawat should be its obvious choice for the Chief Minister’s post. However, any such move is bound to be countered by Rawat’s rivals who will go all out to sabotage the election.

Here, the Congress could draw some lessons from the BJP, which resorted to damage control measures in Uttarakhand well in advance once its central leadership realised the party was on a weak wicket.

As a first step, it appointed Tirath Singh Rawat as Chief Minister in place of Trivendra Singh Rawat, who had become hugely unpopular with both BJP workers and the public at large.

He was inaccessible to party cadres and was equally distant from the people.

In addition to changing the Chief Minister, the BJP central leadership also replaced the president of the party’s Uttarakhand state unit. The new Chief Minister may take time to establish a rapport with the public, but his appointment has been welcomed by the BJP workers who find it far easier to deal with him.

Having mollified its cadre with a change in leadership, the saffron party’s next big challenge is to restore its credibility with the public, which has become disillusioned with the performance of the BJP government.

While working to change the narrative in its favour in the coming months, the BJP is also depending on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s charisma to turn the tables in its favour.

With assembly polls less than a year away, Congress president Sonia Gandhi must act fast to end groupism in the Uttarakhand state unit and ensure that Rawat and his adversaries sink their differences and put up a united front in the elections.

She recently took note of the infighting in Punjab Congress and set up a three-member committee to resolve the internal differences.

Sonia Gandhi needs to act with similar alacrity in the case of Uttarakhand, failing which the Congress could end up handing over the state to the BJP once again.