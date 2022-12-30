 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In PM Modi's own words: Simple yet extraordinary life of his mother who emphasised on 'garib kalyan'

PTI
Dec 30, 2022 / 05:42 PM IST

As Hiraben, who passed away on Friday, entered the 100th year of her life on June 18 this year, PM Modi had penned an emotional and deeply-felt tribute in what is probably his most detailed impression of his mother in the public realm.

PM Modi shares a very beautiful and emotional bond with his mother. He never missed a chance to visit her and seek her blessings. On June 18, 2022, PM Modi visited his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence as she turned 100. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often highlighted his mother Hiraben's deep influence in shaping his life as he rose from a humble family background to become India's prime minister.

With the poor's welfare at the centre of many of his government schemes, he had recalled that his mother always inspired him to have a strong resolve and focus on "garib kalyan", a catchphrase associated with him.

When the BJP picked him to be the Gujarat chief minister in 2001, he said his mother was ecstatic and told him, "I don't understand your work in the government but I just want you to never take a bribe." In the blog, he had highlighted her sacrifices and various aspects of her life which "shaped" his mind, personality and self-confidence.

Modi said a life lesson his mother taught him was that it was possible to be learned without being formally educated.

"My mother is as simple as she is extraordinary. Just like all mothers," he had said in his blog.