In Pics | Siachen now open for tourists: Here’s a look at the world's highest battlefield

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced the move after inaugurating Col. Chewang Rinchin Bridge on Shyok River. In a tweet, Singh said that the government has decided to open the stretch from Siachen base camp to Kumar Post for tourists. "The Siachen area is now open for tourists and Tourism. From Siachen Base Camp to Kumar Post, the entire area has been opened for tourism purposes," Singh tweeted. (Image: Twitter/@rajnathsingh)