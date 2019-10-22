App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 12:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Siachen now open for tourists: Here’s a look at the world's highest battlefield

The Centre, on October 21, announced that Siachen area, often called the world's highest battlefield, is now open to tourists

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Centre, on October 21, announced that the Siachen area, often regarded as the world's highest battlefield, is now open to tourists. (File picture: Reuters)
1/6

The Centre, on October 21, announced that the Siachen area, often regarded as the world's highest battlefield, is now open to tourists. (File picture: Reuters)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced the move after inaugurating Col. Chewang Rinchin Bridge on Shyok River. In a tweet, Singh said that the government has decided to open the stretch from Siachen base camp to Kumar Post for tourists. "The Siachen area is now open for tourists and Tourism. From Siachen Base Camp to Kumar Post, the entire area has been opened for tourism purposes," Singh tweeted. (Image: Twitter/@rajnathsingh)
2/6

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced the move after inaugurating Col. Chewang Rinchin Bridge on Shyok River. In a tweet, Singh said that the government has decided to open the stretch from Siachen base camp to Kumar Post for tourists. "The Siachen area is now open for tourists and Tourism. From Siachen Base Camp to Kumar Post, the entire area has been opened for tourism purposes," Singh tweeted. (Image: Twitter/@rajnathsingh)

Indian Army had proposed opening of Siachen to tourists with a focus on showcasing the working conditions of the defence forces serving in the sector. (File picture: Reuters)
3/6

Indian Army had proposed opening of Siachen to tourists with a focus on showcasing the working conditions of the defence forces serving in the sector. (File picture: Reuters)

The Siachen Glacier at the height of around 20,000 feet in the Karakoram range, is known as the highest militarised zone in the world, where soldiers battle frostbite and high winds. (File picture: Reuters)
4/6

The Siachen Glacier at the height of around 20,000 feet in the Karakoram range, is known as the highest militarised zone in the world, where soldiers battle frostbite and high winds. (File picture: Reuters)

Avalanches and landslides are common at the glacier during the winters. Temperatures can drop to as low as minus 60 degree Celsius. (File picture: Reuters)
5/6

Avalanches and landslides are common at the glacier during the winters. Temperatures can drop to as low as minus 60 degree Celsius. (File picture: Reuters)

According to official figures, the Indian Army has lost 163 personnel there during the last 10 years. India and Pakistan started deploying troops at the strategically key glacier in 1984 and mountaineering expeditions were allowed till then. The glacier came under the strategic control of India in 1984 following 'Operation Meghdoot'. (File picture: Reuters)
6/6

According to official figures, the Indian Army has lost 163 personnel there during the last 10 years. India and Pakistan started deploying troops at the strategically key glacier in 1984 and mountaineering expeditions were allowed till then. The glacier came under the strategic control of India in 1984 following 'Operation Meghdoot'. (File picture: Reuters)

First Published on Oct 22, 2019 12:38 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Siachen #Slideshow

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.