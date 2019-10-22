In Pics | Siachen now open for tourists: Here’s a look at the world's highest battlefield

The Centre, on October 21, announced that Siachen area, often called the world's highest battlefield, is now open to tourists Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 The Centre, on October 21, announced that the Siachen area, often regarded as the world's highest battlefield, is now open to tourists. (File picture: Reuters) 2/6 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced the move after inaugurating Col. Chewang Rinchin Bridge on Shyok River. In a tweet, Singh said that the government has decided to open the stretch from Siachen base camp to Kumar Post for tourists. "The Siachen area is now open for tourists and Tourism. From Siachen Base Camp to Kumar Post, the entire area has been opened for tourism purposes," Singh tweeted. (Image: Twitter/@rajnathsingh) 3/6 Indian Army had proposed opening of Siachen to tourists with a focus on showcasing the working conditions of the defence forces serving in the sector. (File picture: Reuters) 4/6 The Siachen Glacier at the height of around 20,000 feet in the Karakoram range, is known as the highest militarised zone in the world, where soldiers battle frostbite and high winds. (File picture: Reuters) 5/6 Avalanches and landslides are common at the glacier during the winters. Temperatures can drop to as low as minus 60 degree Celsius. (File picture: Reuters) 6/6 According to official figures, the Indian Army has lost 163 personnel there during the last 10 years. India and Pakistan started deploying troops at the strategically key glacier in 1984 and mountaineering expeditions were allowed till then. The glacier came under the strategic control of India in 1984 following 'Operation Meghdoot'. (File picture: Reuters) First Published on Oct 22, 2019 12:38 pm