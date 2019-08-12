In Pics | South, west India face devastation after torrential rains; 169 dead in floods

Death toll in Kerala has reached 72. The situation remains grim in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat where 97 people have lost their lives so far Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 An aerial view of the flood-affected areas in Belagavi district, Karnataka on August 11. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa conducted an aerial survey of the region. (Image: PTI) 2/9 A view of a flood-affected region in Malappuram district, Kerala on August 11. According to reports, death toll in Kerala has mounted to 72. The situation also remained grim in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat where 97 people have lost their lives so far. (Image: PTI) 3/9 Vehicles move through a water-logged road after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on August 10. (Image: Reuters) 4/9 A landslide-hit area after heavy rains at Kottigehara near Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka on August 11. The Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, NDRF, police force, volunteers and fishermen are involved in the rescue operation in various states. (Image: PTI) 5/9 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel help move flood victims to safer areas in Kerala’s Wayanad district. Dozens of people have died and around 1 lakh moved to relief camps following flash floods and mudslides caused by days of torrential rains in the southern state. (Image: NDRF handout via AP) 6/9 A view of a flood-affected region in Kerala’s Malappuram district on August 11. In Kerala, over 2.51 lakh people have taken shelter in 1,639 relief camps. (Image: PTI) 7/9 Union Home Minister Amit Shah undertakes an aerial survey to review the flood situation in Belagavi district, Karnataka and Sangli and Kolhapur districts of Maharashtra. (Image: Twitter/@PIBHomeAffairs) 8/9 A view of a flood-affected region in Malappuram district, Kerala on August 11. Flight operations at the Kochi international airport resumed on August 11 afternoon, two days after it was shut due to inundation of the runway area. (Image: PTI) 9/9 Food packages being distributed to flood-affected people with the help of the Indian Air Force (IAF) at Shirol near Kolhapur, Maharashtra on August 11. (Image: Twitter/@MahaDGIPR) First Published on Aug 12, 2019 12:01 pm