you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 12, 2019 02:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Jharkhand Assembly Election Phase 3: Old and young voters cast their ballots, set example

Voters exercised their franchise across 17 constituencies on December 12, in the third of the five-phase Jharkhand Assembly elections

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Jayant Sinha standing in a queue at a polling booth in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand to cast his vote. Polling in 17 constituencies, in the third phase of Assembly elections, was held on December 12. (Image: Twitter/@jayantsinha)
DP Sinha (93-years-old), Anant Sinha (57) and Chitraksh Sinha (19) cast their vote at Ashok Nagar Balika Vidyalaya booth. They said, "This was the smoothest possible voting exercise. It just took us 7 minutes." (Image: Twitter/@DC_Ranchi)
Akanksha Kailash was awarded a certificate of appreciation for becoming the first voters at the Indraprastha School booth. She was voting for the first time. (Image: Twitter/@DC_Ranchi)
Voters standing in a long queue outside a polling booth in Ranchi to cast their votes. (Image: Twitter/@RanchiPIB)
A persons with disability (PwD) voter was welcomed with flowers by volunteers and security personnel at a polling booth in Ranchi. (Image: Twitter/@DC_Ranchi)
A 100-year-old voter, Nirmal Bhagat, among others, cast his vote at a polling booth in Hazaribagh. (Image: Twitter/@ceojharkhand)
A family reaches a polling booth in Ranchi to cast vote. (Image: Twitter/@DC_Ranchi)
A woman posing in the photo corner after casting her vote at a polling booth in Ichagarh Assembly constituency. (Image: Twitter/@ceojharkhand)
First Published on Dec 12, 2019 02:45 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Current Affairs #India #Jharkhand #Jharkhand Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics #Slideshow

