In Pics | IAF Day celebrations: Wing Commander Abhinandan’s flypast, Apache choppers and other key moments

The 87th Indian Air Force Day Parade was held at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh on October 8. Here are images from the celebrations

1/10 The 87th Indian Air Force Day Parade was held at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh on October 8, 2019. In this picture, IAF's chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Bhadauria is seen reviewing the parade. Here are images from the celebrations: (Image: PTI)

2/10 Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who shot down Pakistani Air Force (PAF)'s F-16 aircraft during a dogfight on February 27, flew a MiG-21 Bison aircraft. (Image: ANI)

3/10 Indian Air Force officers that participated in the Balakot airstrike fly three Mirage 2000 aircraft and two Su-30 MKI fighter planes in 'Avenger formation'. (Image: PTI)

4/10 A C-17 Globemaster III and two Sukhoi Su-30MKI aircraft flypast in a formation. (Image: PTI)

5/10 IAF's Tejas aircraft performs during the Indian Air Force Day celebrations. (Image: PTI)

6/10 Spectators watch the newly-inducted IAF's Chiknook helicopters as they perform during the Indian Air Force Day celebrations. (Image: PTI)

7/10 Newly-inducted IAF Apache helicopters perform during the Indian Air Force Day celebrations. (Image: PTI)

8/10 IAF's Sarang helicopters perform during the air show to mark the 87th Indian Air Force Day. (Image: PTI)

9/10 IAF's Akash Ganga team demonstrate their skills during the Indian Air Force Day celebrations. (Image: PTI)

10/10 IAF's Tejas aircraft performs as an Apache helicopter is seen parked in the foreground. (Image: PTI)

First Published on Oct 8, 2019 02:48 pm