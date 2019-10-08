App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2019 02:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | IAF Day celebrations: Wing Commander Abhinandan’s flypast, Apache choppers and other key moments

The 87th Indian Air Force Day Parade was held at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh on October 8. Here are images from the celebrations

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The 87th Indian Air Force Day Parade was held at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh on October 8, 2019. In this picture, IAF’s chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Bhadauria is seen reviewing the parade. Here are images from the celebrations: (Image: PTI)
1/10

The 87th Indian Air Force Day Parade was held at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh on October 8, 2019. In this picture, IAF’s chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Bhadauria is seen reviewing the parade. Here are images from the celebrations: (Image: PTI)

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who shot down Pakistani Air Force (PAF)’s F-16 aircraft during a dogfight on February 27, flew a MiG-21 Bison aircraft. (Image: ANI)
2/10

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who shot down Pakistani Air Force (PAF)’s F-16 aircraft during a dogfight on February 27, flew a MiG-21 Bison aircraft. (Image: ANI)

Indian Air Force officers, who participated in Balakot airstrike, fly three Mirage 2000 aircrafts and two Su-30 MKI fighter planes in ‘Avenger formation’. (Image: PTI)
3/10

Indian Air Force officers that participated in the Balakot airstrike fly three Mirage 2000 aircraft and two Su-30 MKI fighter planes in ‘Avenger formation’. (Image: PTI)

A C-17 Globemaster III and two Sukhoi Su-30MKI aircraft flypast in a formation. (Image: PTI)
4/10

A C-17 Globemaster III and two Sukhoi Su-30MKI aircraft flypast in a formation. (Image: PTI)

IAF’s Tejas aircraft performs during the Indian Air Force Day celebrations. (Image: PTI)
5/10

IAF’s Tejas aircraft performs during the Indian Air Force Day celebrations. (Image: PTI)

Spectators watch the newly-inducted IAF’s Chiknook helicopters as they perform during the Indian Air Force Day celebrations. (Image: PTI)
6/10

Spectators watch the newly-inducted IAF’s Chiknook helicopters as they perform during the Indian Air Force Day celebrations. (Image: PTI)

Newly-inducted IAF Apache helicopters perform during the Indian Air Force Day celebrations. (Image: PTI)
7/10

Newly-inducted IAF Apache helicopters perform during the Indian Air Force Day celebrations. (Image: PTI)

IAF’s Sarang helicopters perform during the air show to mark the 87th Indian Air Force Day. (Image: PTI)
8/10

IAF’s Sarang helicopters perform during the air show to mark the 87th Indian Air Force Day. (Image: PTI)

IAF’s Akash Ganga team demonstrate their skills during the Indian Air Force Day celebrations. (Image: PTI)
9/10

IAF’s Akash Ganga team demonstrate their skills during the Indian Air Force Day celebrations. (Image: PTI)

IAF’s Tejas aircraft performs as an Apache helicopter is seen parked in the foreground. (Image: PTI)
10/10

IAF’s Tejas aircraft performs as an Apache helicopter is seen parked in the foreground. (Image: PTI)

First Published on Oct 8, 2019 02:48 pm

tags #Abhinandan Varthaman #Current Affairs #IAF #India #Indian Air Force #Slideshow

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.