you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2019 12:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | 'Howdy, Modi!': Here's how the 'historic' event unfolded

PM Modi and President Trump addressed a 50,000-strong gathering of Indian-Americans at the 'Howdy, Modi!' event in Houston, US

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
In what was being called a history event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump addressed a 50,000-strong gathering of Indian-Americans at the 'Howdy, Modi' event in Houston, Texas, US.
In what was being called a history event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump addressed a 50,000-strong gathering of Indian-Americans at the 'Howdy, Modi' event in Houston, Texas, US.

A huge gathering of supporters arrived at the sprawling NRG Stadium to watch PM Modi's address (Image: Reuters)
A huge gathering of supporters arrived at the sprawling NRG Stadium to watch PM Modi's address (Image: Reuters)

A cultural programme preceded PM Modi and Trump's arrival at the venue (Image: ANI)
A cultural programme preceded PM Modi and Trump's arrival at the venue (Image: ANI)

PM Modi's arrival was greeted with enthusiastic, stupendous applause from the crowd. (Image: AP)
PM Modi's arrival was greeted with enthusiastic, stupendous applause from the crowd. (Image: AP)

US President Donald Trump greets PM Modi after his arrival at the venue in Houston, Texas (Image: AP)
US President Donald Trump greets PM Modi after his arrival at the venue in Houston, Texas (Image: AP)

During his address, Trump highlighted the importance of the Indian-American community in the US and said that 'Howdy, Modi' is a 'profoundly historic event' (Image: ANI)
During his address, Trump highlighted the importance of the Indian-American community in the US and said that 'Howdy, Modi' is a 'profoundly historic event' (Image: ANI)

During his address, PM Modi stressed on issues such as development, corruption, terrorism and his government's decision to revoke provisions of Article 370. (Image: ANI)
During his address, PM Modi stressed on issues such as development, corruption, terrorism and his government's decision to revoke provisions of Article 370. (Image: ANI)

PM Modi also invited Trump to India along with his family. In this picture, Modi and Trump are seen taking a lap of the NRG stadium after their addresses (Image: AP)
PM Modi also invited Trump to India along with his family. In this picture, Modi and Trump are seen taking a lap of the NRG stadium after their addresses (Image: AP)

First Published on Sep 23, 2019 12:45 am

tags #Current Affairs #Howdy Modi #India #Politics #Slideshow

