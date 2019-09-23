In Pics | 'Howdy, Modi!': Here's how the 'historic' event unfolded

PM Modi and President Trump addressed a 50,000-strong gathering of Indian-Americans at the 'Howdy, Modi!' event in Houston, US Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 In what was being called a history event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump addressed a 50,000-strong gathering of Indian-Americans at the 'Howdy, Modi' event in Houston, Texas, US. 2/8 A huge gathering of supporters arrived at the sprawling NRG Stadium to watch PM Modi's address (Image: Reuters) 3/8 A cultural programme preceded PM Modi and Trump's arrival at the venue (Image: ANI) 4/8 PM Modi's arrival was greeted with enthusiastic, stupendous applause from the crowd. (Image: AP) 5/8 US President Donald Trump greets PM Modi after his arrival at the venue in Houston, Texas (Image: AP) 6/8 During his address, Trump highlighted the importance of the Indian-American community in the US and said that 'Howdy, Modi' is a 'profoundly historic event' (Image: ANI) 7/8 During his address, PM Modi stressed on issues such as development, corruption, terrorism and his government's decision to revoke provisions of Article 370. (Image: ANI) 8/8 PM Modi also invited Trump to India along with his family. In this picture, Modi and Trump are seen taking a lap of the NRG stadium after their addresses (Image: AP) First Published on Sep 23, 2019 12:45 am