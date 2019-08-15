In Pics | Here's how India celebrated its 73rd Independence Day

Here's a quick look at how India celebrated the 73rd Independence Day Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation during Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 PM Modi meets schoolchildren at the Red Ford, after his Independence Day address. (Image: Reuters) 3/10 PM Modi inspects the honour guard during the Independence Day celebrations. (Image: Reuters) 4/10 PM Modi meets school children after addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi. (Image: PTI) 5/10 Art dedicated to Independence Day by award-winning sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik. (Image: Twitter/@sudarsansand) 6/10 Schoolchildren perform during I-Day celebrations at the Mini Stadium, in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir (Image: PTI) 7/10 Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh during the Independence Day function in Punjab. (Image: Twitter/@capt_amarinder) 8/10 Former President Pranab Mukherjee poses with schoolchildren on Independence Day. (Image: Twitter/@CitiznMukherjee) 9/10 Students from the Anjuman Islam school share a light moment as they participate in the 73rd Independence Day celebrations, in Mumbai, Maharashtra (Image: PTI) 10/10 Congress' interim President Sonia Gandhi greets party leaders as she arrives to hoist the tricolour during the Independence Day celebrations at the AICC office, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI) First Published on Aug 15, 2019 01:36 pm