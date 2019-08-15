App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 15, 2019 01:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Here's how India celebrated its 73rd Independence Day

Here's a quick look at how India celebrated the 73rd Independence Day

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation during Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
1/10

PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation during Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi. (Image: Reuters)

PM Modi meets schoolchildren at the Red Ford, after his Independence Day address. (Image: Reuters)
2/10

PM Modi meets schoolchildren at the Red Ford, after his Independence Day address. (Image: Reuters)

PM Modi inspects the honour guard during the Independence Day celebrations. (Image: Reuters)
3/10

PM Modi inspects the honour guard during the Independence Day celebrations. (Image: Reuters)

PM Modi meets school children after addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
4/10

PM Modi meets school children after addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

Art dedicated to Independence Day by award-winning sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik. (Image: Twitter/@sudarsansand)
5/10

Art dedicated to Independence Day by award-winning sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik. (Image: Twitter/@sudarsansand)

Schoolchildren perform during I-Day celebrations at the Mini Stadium, in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir (Image: PTI)
6/10

Schoolchildren perform during I-Day celebrations at the Mini Stadium, in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir (Image: PTI)

Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh during the Independence Day function in Punjab. (Image: Twitter/@capt_amarinder)
7/10

Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh during the Independence Day function in Punjab. (Image: Twitter/@capt_amarinder)

Former President Pranab Mukherjee poses with schoolchildren on Independence Day. (Image: Twitter/@CitiznMukherjee)
8/10

Former President Pranab Mukherjee poses with schoolchildren on Independence Day. (Image: Twitter/@CitiznMukherjee)

Students from the Anjuman Islam school share a light moment as they participate in the 73rd Independence Day celebrations, in Mumbai, Maharashtra (Image: PTI)
9/10

Students from the Anjuman Islam school share a light moment as they participate in the 73rd Independence Day celebrations, in Mumbai, Maharashtra (Image: PTI)

Congress' interim President Sonia Gandhi greets party leaders as she arrives to hoist the tricolour during the Independence Day celebrations at the AICC office, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
10/10

Congress' interim President Sonia Gandhi greets party leaders as she arrives to hoist the tricolour during the Independence Day celebrations at the AICC office, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

First Published on Aug 15, 2019 01:36 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Independence Day #India #Narendra Modi #Slideshow

