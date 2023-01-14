 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In Pictures | Here's how India celebrated Makar Sankranti

Moneycontrol News
Jan 14, 2023 / 08:14 PM IST

Makar Sankranti is a major festival for Hindus that is being held to commemorate the arrival of a fresh harvest. Every region of the country has it's own traditions and celebrate the harvest festival in a vibrantly different way.

Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with his wife flies a kite celebrating the festival of 'Makar Sankranti' on Saturday, January 14.

Haridwar: Devotees gather on the banks of Ganga river to take a 'holy dip' on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti', at Har Ki Pauri on January 14.

Mumbai: Hand transplant recipients Monika More and Prathmesh Tawde fly kite to celebrate 'Makar Sankranti' on January 13.

Ahmedabad: Roadside kite sellers wait for customers ahead of the 'Makar Sankranti' festival on January 13.

Patna: Devotees take holy dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti' festival, on January 14, 2023.

Agartala: A woman paints a 'rangoli' on a wall of her house ahead of 'Makar Sankranti' festival, in Lankamura village on January 13, 2023.