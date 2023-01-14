English
    In Pictures | Here's how India celebrated Makar Sankranti

    Makar Sankranti is a major festival for Hindus that is being held to commemorate the arrival of a fresh harvest. Every region of the country has it's own traditions and celebrate the harvest festival in a vibrantly different way.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 14, 2023 / 08:14 PM IST

    Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with his wife flies a kite celebrating the festival of 'Makar Sankranti', in Ahmedabad, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with his wife flies a kite celebrating the festival of 'Makar Sankranti' on Saturday, January 14.

    Haridwar: Devotees gather on the banks of Ganga river to take a 'holy dip' on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti', at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Haridwar: Devotees gather on the banks of Ganga river to take a 'holy dip' on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti', at Har Ki Pauri on January 14.

    Mumbai: Hand transplant recipients Monika More and Prathmesh Tawde fly kite to celebrate Makar Sankranti, in Mumbai, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Mumbai: Hand transplant recipients Monika More and Prathmesh Tawde fly kite to celebrate 'Makar Sankranti' on January 13.

    Ahmedabad: Roadside kite sellers wait for customers ahead of the Makar Sankranti festival, in Ahmedabad, Jan. 13, 2023. Ahmedabad: Roadside kite sellers wait for customers ahead of the 'Makar Sankranti' festival on January 13.

    Patna: Devotees take holy dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti' festival, in Patna, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Patna: Devotees take holy dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti' festival, on January 14, 2023.

    Agartala: A woman paints a 'rangoli' on a wall of her house ahead of 'Makar Sankranti' festival, in Lankamura village on the outskirts of Agartala, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Agartala: A woman paints a 'rangoli' on a wall of her house ahead of 'Makar Sankranti' festival, in Lankamura village on January 13, 2023.

    Prayagraj: Hindu devotees take holy dip in River Ganga on the occasion of Makar Sankranti during of the 'Magh Mela', in Prayagraj, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Prayagraj: Hindu devotees take holy dip in River Ganga on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti' during of the 'Magh Mela' on January 14.

    Amritsar: A kite maker prepares kites at his home-workshop, ahead of the Lohri and Makar Sankranti, in Amritsar, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Amritsar: A kite maker prepares kites at his home-workshop, ahead of the Lohri and Makar Sankranti, on January 9.
