India
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2019 12:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Assembly Elections 2019: Voters defy all odds, set example

With voting underway in Maharashtra and Haryana, a number of people have turned out to exercise their democratic right despite all odds such, including rain

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
With voting underway in Maharashtra and Haryana, a number of people turned out to exercise their democratic right despite all odds. In this picture, a security personnel is seen helping an elderly voter in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. (Image: Twitter/@ITBP_official)
In Maharashtra's Latur, voters turned out in large numbers despite heavy showers. (Image: ANI)
An elderly voter in Balali village, Haryana. (Image: ANI)
A differently-abled voter being helped by a poll official in Sewri, Mumbai, Maharashtra. (Image: ANI)
An elderly voter being helped by poll officials in Gondia, Maharashtra. (Image: Twitter/@PIBMumbai)
A woman donning raincoat at a polling station in Akola, Maharashtra. Parts of Akola have been receiving heavy rains since morning. (Image: Twitter/@PIBMumbai)
First Published on Oct 21, 2019 12:36 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Current Affairs #Haryana Assembly Polls 2019 #India #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics #Slideshow

