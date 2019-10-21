In Pics | Assembly Elections 2019: Voters defy all odds, set example

With voting underway in Maharashtra and Haryana, a number of people have turned out to exercise their democratic right despite all odds such, including rain Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 With voting underway in Maharashtra and Haryana, a number of people turned out to exercise their democratic right despite all odds. In this picture, a security personnel is seen helping an elderly voter in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. (Image: Twitter/@ITBP_official) 2/6 In Maharashtra's Latur, voters turned out in large numbers despite heavy showers. (Image: ANI) 3/6 An elderly voter in Balali village, Haryana. (Image: ANI) 4/6 A differently-abled voter being helped by a poll official in Sewri, Mumbai, Maharashtra. (Image: ANI) 5/6 An elderly voter being helped by poll officials in Gondia, Maharashtra. (Image: Twitter/@PIBMumbai) 6/6 A woman donning raincoat at a polling station in Akola, Maharashtra. Parts of Akola have been receiving heavy rains since morning. (Image: Twitter/@PIBMumbai) First Published on Oct 21, 2019 12:36 pm