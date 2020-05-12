App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 01:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Why travel by train is dangerous during coronavirus pandemic

Here’s a comprehensive guide to the risks involved, what the railways is doing to keep the travellers safe, and some tips about how the travellers can stay safe and prevent the spread.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
With Indian Railways gearing up to ferry passengers, throngs of people are ready to take long-pending journeys. But, there are things one must know before embarking on a train in these uncertain times. Here is how a little oversight can turn a traveller’s journey into a horror story. (Image: News18 Creative)
1/8

With Indian Railways gearing up to ferry passengers, throngs of people are ready to take long-pending journeys. But, there are things one must know before embarking on a train in these uncertain times. Here is how a little oversight can turn a traveller’s journey into a horror story. (Image: News18 Creative)

How COVID-19 spreads (Image: News18 Creative)
2/8

How COVID-19 spreads (Image: News18 Creative)

Closed spaces are riskier. (Image: News18 Creative)
3/8

Closed spaces are riskier. (Image: News18 Creative)

What makes train risky (Image: News18 Creative)
4/8

What makes train risky (Image: News18 Creative)

How journeys put you at risk (Image: News18 Creative)
5/8

How journeys put you at risk (Image: News18 Creative)

How you put others at risk. (Image: News18 Creative)
6/8

How you put others at risk. (Image: News18 Creative)

What Indian Railways is doing to prevent the spread. (Image: News18 Creative)
7/8

What Indian Railways is doing to prevent the spread. (Image: News18 Creative)

What you should do to prevent the spread. (Image: News18 Creative)
8/8

What you should do to prevent the spread. (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on May 12, 2020 01:17 pm

tags #coronavirus #Indian Railways #Slideshow #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus update | You may get a call from ‘1921’ as part of a government survey

Coronavirus update | You may get a call from ‘1921’ as part of a government survey

Fitch affirms Delhi, Hyderabad airports' ratings at 'BB+' with negative outlook

Fitch affirms Delhi, Hyderabad airports' ratings at 'BB+' with negative outlook

Coronavirus impact: IT companies look to lower travel bill

Coronavirus impact: IT companies look to lower travel bill

most popular

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.