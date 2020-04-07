In pics: When life has come to a standstill in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic

Lives remain locked at homes, and politics and world matters take a back seat as nations grapple with an invisible enemy. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 The coronavirus pandemic has brought life to a near standstill in most parts of the world. Daily routines have halted as countries take drastic measures to check the spread of COVID-19. India, home to a fifth of the world population, is under lockdown for nearly two weeks now. The government is considering a calibrated exit from the 21-day shutdown imposed on March 25. Lives remain locked at homes, and politics and world matters take a back seat as nations grapple with an invisible enemy. Here is a closer look at neighbourhoods held hostage by the deadly virus. (Image: Shome Basu) 2/11 Emergency service workers remain busy at an apartment in Noida. The health department has set up makeshift offices in various parts of the country to deal with the crisis. (Image: Shome Basu) 3/11 Banks are functioning with a few staff. (Image: Shome Basu) 4/11 Thousands of migrant workers were stranded in cities after the country's sudden lockdown announcement over coronavirus. Many have walked hundreds of miles to reach their villages. (Image: Shome Basu) 5/11 While pharmacies remain open, people are finding it difficult to reach them in the absence of transport facilities. (Image: Shome Basu) 6/11 A discarded pair of protective gloves and a facemask. (Image: Shome Basu) 7/11 The national capital’s Nizamuddin area, the headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat, has emerged as one of the COVID-19 hotspots after a large number of TJ workers suspected of being infected with the novel coronavirus were taken from its headquarters and sent off to quarantine centres. (Image: Shome Basu) 8/11 A Skype call to near and dear ones under the lockdown. (Image: Shome Basu) 9/11 Food products stacked up at an upper-class home. (Image: Shome Basu) 10/11 Thousands of Indians are working from home to curb the spread of COVID-19. (Image: Shome Basu) 11/11 As schools and colleges remain shut, one of the results of social-distancing is extreme boredom. (Image: Shome Basu) First Published on Apr 7, 2020 12:40 pm