In pics: When life has come to a standstill in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has brought life to a near standstill in most parts of the world. Daily routines have halted as countries take drastic measures to check the spread of COVID-19. India, home to a fifth of the world population, is under lockdown for nearly two weeks now. The government is considering a calibrated exit from the 21-day shutdown imposed on March 25. Lives remain locked at homes, and politics and world matters take a back seat as nations grapple with an invisible enemy. Here is a closer look at neighbourhoods held hostage by the deadly virus. (Image: Shome Basu)