App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2020 01:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics: When life has come to a standstill in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic

Lives remain locked at homes, and politics and world matters take a back seat as nations grapple with an invisible enemy.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The coronavirus pandemic has brought life to a near standstill in most parts of the world. Daily routines have halted as countries take drastic measures to check the spread of COVID-19. India, home to a fifth of the world population, is under lockdown for nearly two weeks now. The government is considering a calibrated exit from the 21-day shutdown imposed on March 25. Lives remain locked at homes, and politics and world matters take a back seat as nations grapple with an invisible enemy. Here is a closer look at neighbourhoods held hostage by the deadly virus.
1/11

The coronavirus pandemic has brought life to a near standstill in most parts of the world. Daily routines have halted as countries take drastic measures to check the spread of COVID-19. India, home to a fifth of the world population, is under lockdown for nearly two weeks now. The government is considering a calibrated exit from the 21-day shutdown imposed on March 25. Lives remain locked at homes, and politics and world matters take a back seat as nations grapple with an invisible enemy. Here is a closer look at neighbourhoods held hostage by the deadly virus. (Image: Shome Basu)

Emergency service workers functioning at an apartment in Noida although they are having difficulty in commuting
2/11

Emergency service workers remain busy at an apartment in Noida. The health department has set up makeshift offices in various parts of the country to deal with the crisis. (Image: Shome Basu)

Banks are also lean in staff
3/11

Banks are functioning with a few staff. (Image: Shome Basu)

Migration in fear of Corona Virus
4/11

Thousands of migrant workers were stranded in cities after the country's sudden lockdown announcement over coronavirus. Many have walked hundreds of miles to reach their villages. (Image: Shome Basu)

At a pharmacy
5/11

While pharmacies remain open, people are finding it difficult to reach them in the absence of transport facilities. (Image: Shome Basu)

Gloves & mask are ain coommon use
6/11

A discarded pair of protective gloves and a facemask. (Image: Shome Basu)

Nizamuddin under quarentine due to Markaaz Tablighi
7/11

The national capital’s Nizamuddin area, the headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat, has emerged as one of the COVID-19 hotspots after a large number of TJ workers suspected of being infected with the novel coronavirus were taken from its headquarters and sent off to quarantine centres. (Image: Shome Basu)

Skype call to near & dear ones under the lockdown
8/11

A Skype call to near and dear ones under the lockdown. (Image: Shome Basu)

Stacked up food at an upper class home
9/11

Food products stacked up at an upper-class home. (Image: Shome Basu)

Work from home
10/11

Thousands of Indians are working from home to curb the spread of COVID-19. (Image: Shome Basu)

Spending time under lockdown where schools & college are closed
11/11

As schools and colleges remain shut, one of the results of social-distancing is extreme boredom. (Image: Shome Basu)

First Published on Apr 7, 2020 12:40 pm

tags #coronavirus #Slideshow

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.