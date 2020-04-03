In pics | Tourists stranded in India during lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic

Here are some pictures to show desperate stucked by India lockdown. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 As India went under lockdown for 21 days and grounded flights in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, many tourists are stranded in the country. They are hoping their embassies can help them get back to their home as they are running out of money. (Image: AP) 2/6 A hostel in Delhi is sheltering these tourists while they were kicked out of their hotel during their visit. (image: AP) 3/6 Dozens of tourists from Britain, Canada and Australia are finding themselves stranded in the Indian capital with their vacations abruptly ended by India’s three-week lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak. (Image: AP) 4/6 Tourists stranded in India after their vacations were abruptly ended by India’s coronavirus lockdown and grounded flights are running out of money and hoping their embassies can help them get home. (Image: AP) 5/6 Many find it difficult to look for a place to stay as hotels and hostels refuse to let them stay unless they have a coronavirus-negative certificate. However, the medical certificate still does not make finding a room easy. (Image: AP) 6/6 The Ministry of tourism in India has launched a portal strandedinindia.com with a helpline number and an email id to help foreign tourists who came in India before the coronavirus outbreak and are now stuck here due to the nationwide lockdown. (Image: AP) First Published on Apr 3, 2020 04:01 pm