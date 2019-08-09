In PICS | Torrential rains across India; Kerala, K'taka and Maharashtra worst-affected; 2 lakh evacuated, dozens dead

Over two lakh people have been evacuated to safer places in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, in Kerala, 28 people have reportedly lost their lives in flood-related incidents. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Members of a rescue team wade through a water-logged area past a submerged temple during heavy rains on the outskirts of Kochi in Kerala. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 Army personnel carry out rescue operations in a flood-affected area, in Belgaum district of Karnataka. As per the last count, nearly 44,000 people have been evacuated from flood-hit and rain-affected areas of the state, where torrential rainfall has left nine people dead in the past few days. (Image: PTI) 3/10 Planes stand parked at Cochin International Airport as all operations were suspended following waterlogging on the runway, in Kochi. According to authorities, services will remain suspended until Sunday (August 11 ). (Image: PTI) 4/10 Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa during his aerial survey of the flood-affected areas, in Bagalkot district. The CM said that the Cente has assured to extend all assistance to Karnataka to deal with the situation arising out of severe floods and incessant rains in parts of the state. (Image: PTI) 5/10 The National Disaster Response Force and the Indian Army carry out rescue operations in flood-affected areas of Ernakulam district in Kerala (Image: PTI) 6/10 Locals wade across flood water as a part of the road collapsed after water from Kabini reservoir was released following heavy rainfall in Mysore, Karnataka. (Image: PTI) 7/10 An aerial view of flood-affected areas in Andhra Pradesh as seen during a survey conducted by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. (Image: PTI) 8/10 Villagers walk on a log placed as a temporary bridge to cross Beas river, which was swollen following heavy rainfall in the region, in Solang village of Manali. (Image: PTI) 9/10 Locals stranded as a part of the road collapsed after water from Kabini reservoir in HD Kote was released following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Mysore. (Image: PTI) 10/10 An aerial view of a flooded area in Kolhapur district, August 8, 2019. (Image- PTI) First Published on Aug 9, 2019 04:38 pm