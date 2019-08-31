In Pics | Smile and disappointment in Assam as final NRC list published on Aug 31

The updated final National Register of Citizens (NRC) was out on August 31, excluding over 19 lakh applicants. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 In Guwahati, The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) Chief Adviser Samujjal Bhattacharya, President Dipanka Kumar Nath and General Secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi watch the live analysis of final National Register of Citizens (NRC) list declared on August 31. (Image: PTI) 2/6 People stand in a queue to check their names on the draft list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) outside an NRC centre in Rupohi village, Nagaon district, in the north-eastern state of Assam. (Image: Reuters) 3/6 A claimant is seeking his name at NRC Seva Kendra at Bongaigaon, Assam. (Image: Twitter/@airnewsalerts) 4/6 Mahesh Yadav, a teacher in Bongaigaon district, says he is satisfied with the final NRC list. He re-applied to include his four family members. All are included in the final list. (Image: Twitter/@airnewsalerts) 5/6 The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) President Atul Bora addresses the media in Guwahati regarding the final draft of NRC that was released on August 31 (Image: PTI) 6/6 Hindu Yuba Chatra Parisad members protest against the release of NRC final draft, in Guwahati. More than 19 lakh people have been left out and over 3.11 crore are included in the final NRC list in Assam. (Image: PTI) First Published on Aug 31, 2019 03:49 pm