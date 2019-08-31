App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2019 04:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Smile and disappointment in Assam as final NRC list published on Aug 31

The updated final National Register of Citizens (NRC) was out on August 31, excluding over 19 lakh applicants.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6

First Published on Aug 31, 2019 03:49 pm

tags #Assam #Current Affairs #India #Slideshow

