you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 02, 2019 01:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Senior leaders pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, spread his 'sandesh' and 'sankalp'

Even as PM Modi, President Kovind and former PM Manmohan Singh paid tributes to the Father of the Nation, both BJP and Congress led their respective 'yatras' in his honour

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
As India celebrates the 150th anniversary of its Father of Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, several senior leaders from both the country's ruling and Opposition parties came out to pay their homage to the Mahatma, fondly called 'Bapu'. In this picture, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other ministers pay tributes (Image: PTI)
1/10

As we celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, several senior leaders from both the country's ruling and Opposition parties came out to pay their homage to the Mahatma, fondly called 'Bapu'. In this picture, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other ministers pay tributes. (Image: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his150th birth anniversary at Parliament House, in New Delhi (Image: PTI)
2/10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary at Parliament House, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

President Ram Nath Kovind pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary at Rajghat, in New Delhi (Image: PTI)
3/10

President Ram Nath Kovind pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary at Rajghat, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary at Rajghat, in New Delhi (Image: PTI)
4/10

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary at Rajghat, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

Congress President Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi during a tribute-paying ceremony on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at Parliament House, in New Delhi (Image: PTI)
5/10

Congress President Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi during a tribute-paying ceremony on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at Parliament House, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary at Rajghat in New Delhi (Image: PTI)
6/10

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary at Rajghat in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, New Delhi (Image: ANI)
7/10

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, New Delhi. (Image: ANI)

Union Home Minister and BJP national president Amit Shah takes part in 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra,' in Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi (Image: ANI)
8/10

Union Home Minister and BJP national president Amit Shah takes part in 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra,' in Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi (Image: ANI)

Rahul Gandhi arrives at Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee office for the Gandhi Sandesh Yatra (Image: ANI)
9/10

Rahul Gandhi arrives at Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee office for the Gandhi Sandesh Yatra (Image: ANI)

Buddhist monks pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary at Rajghat, in New Delhi (Image: PTI)
10/10

Buddhist monks pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary at Rajghat, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

First Published on Oct 2, 2019 01:04 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Slideshow

