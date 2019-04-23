In Pics | PM Narendra Modi casts his vote from Ahmedabad, says 'voting as holy as taking dip in Kumbh'

As many as 117 Lok Sabha constituencies across 15 state and Union Territories will head for polling today Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Gandhinagar where he went to his mother's residence. (Image: ANI) 2/7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his mother at her residence in Gandhinagar before casting his vote. (Image: ANI) 3/7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks his mother's blessings before casting his vote. (Image: ANI) 4/7 PM Modi arrives to cast his vote at a polling booth in Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ranip, Ahmedabad. Party president Amit Shah was there to greet him. (Image: ANI) 5/7 PM Modi gets his finger inked at the polling booth in Ranip, Ahmedabad. (Image: ANI) 6/7 PM Modi after casting his vote at the polling booth in Ranip, Ahmedabad. (Image: ANI) 7/7 PM Modi flashes his inked index finger after casting his vote in Ahmedabad. He appealed to first-time voters to come out in large numbers and exercise their franchise. (Image: ANI) First Published on Apr 23, 2019 08:54 am