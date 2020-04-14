App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 06:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | PM Modi wants every Indian to keep these 7 promises in fight against coronavirus

As PM Modi extended the nationwide lockdown until May 3, he sought seven promises from every Indian. Check out what the PM seeks.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
In a televised addressed to the nation on April 14 Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an extension of the nationwide lockdown until May 3 to contain the spread of COVID-19. PM requested every Indian to make seven promises to fight against the deadly virus. Here are the seven promises he mentioned. (Image: Twitter/@narendramodi)
1/8

In a televised address to the nation on April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an extension of the nationwide lockdown until May 3 to contain the spread of COVID-19. PM Modi requested every Indian to make seven promises to help in the fight against the deadly virus. Here are the seven promises he wants from every Indian. (Image: Twitter/@narendramodi)

Promise 1| Take care of elders. (Image: News18 Creative)
2/8

Promise 1 | Take care of elders as they are most prone to catch the infection.(Image: News18 Creative)

Promise 2| Follow social distancing. (Image: News18 Creative)
3/8

Promise 2 | Follow social distancing. It's the most critical element in breaking the chain of infections. (Image: News18 Creative)

Promise 3| Use home-made masks. (Image: News18 Creative)
4/8

Promise 3 | Use home-made masks. (Image: News18 Creative)

Promise 4| Improve your immunity. (Image: News18 Creative)
5/8

Promise 4 | Improve your immunity. Prevention is always better than cure and immunity building will ensure general well-being. (Image: News18 Creative)

Promise 5| Help poor families with food. (Image: News18 Creative)
6/8

Promise 5 | Help poor families with food. This also means avoiding food wastages. (Image: News18 Creative)

Promise 6| Be empathetic to your workers and employees. (Image: News18 Creative)
7/8

Promise 6 | Be empathetic to your workers and employees. Treat them with care and respect and be there for them in need. (Image: News18 Creative)

Promise 7| Respect coronavirus warriors. (Image: News18 Creative)
8/8

Promise 7 | Respect coronavirus warriors. Healthcare professionals, law enforcement officers and all those putting their lives at risk for our safety and protection deserve more respect. (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Apr 14, 2020 06:24 pm

tags #coronavirus #India lockdown #Slideshow #World News

