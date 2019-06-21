App
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2019 10:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IN PICS | PM Modi, ministers celebrate International Yoga Day 2019

Fifth International Day of Yoga celebrated across the world with zeal and vigour

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga during a mass yoga event on the fifth International Day of Yoga at Prabhat Tara ground, in Ranchi, Jharkhand. (Image: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga during a mass yoga event on the fifth International Day of Yoga at Prabhat Tara ground, in Ranchi, Jharkhand. (Image: PTI)
Over 1,000 Yoga enthusiasts performed 108 Surya Namaskars in the backdrop of Lukshmi Villas Palace in a spectacular event organized by Yogniketan in Vadodara to mark the fifth International Day of Yoga celebrations. (Image: Twitter/@CMOGuj)
Over 1,000 Yoga enthusiasts performed 108 Surya Namaskars in the backdrop of Lukshmi Villas Palace in a spectacular event organized by Yogniketan in Vadodara to mark the fifth International Day of Yoga celebrations. (Image: Twitter/@CMOGuj)
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi, BJP General Secretary Bhupender Yadav along with other MPs and officials perform Yoga during the fifth International Day of Yoga at Parliament, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi, BJP General Secretary Bhupender Yadav along with other MPs and officials perform Yoga during the fifth International Day of Yoga at Parliament, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Soldiers of the Indian Army practise Yoga on the icy heights of Himalayan ranges during the fifth International Day of Yoga. (Image: Twitter/@adgpi)
Soldiers of Indian Army practise Yoga on the icy heights of Himalayan ranges during the fifth International Day of Yoga. (Image: Twitter/@adgpi)
Yoga performed at INS Sumedha during the fifth International Day of Yoga. (Image: Twitter/@SpokespersonMoD)
Yoga performed at INS Sumedha during the fifth International Day of Yoga. (Image: Twitter/@SpokespersonMoD)
Yoga performed at Indo-Myanmar Border during the fifth International Day of Yoga. (Image: Twitter/@SpokespersonMoD)
Yoga performed at Indo-Myanmar Border during the fifth International Day of Yoga. (Image: Twitter/@SpokespersonMoD)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar and others perform yoga during the fifth International Day of Yoga at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar and others perform yoga during the fifth International Day of Yoga at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
The Army Dog Unit practises Yoga during the fifth International Day of Yoga. (Image: Twitter/@SpokespersonMoD)
The Army Dog Unit practises Yoga during the fifth International Day of Yoga. (Image: Twitter/@SpokespersonMoD)
Yoga performed in China during the fifth International Day of Yoga. (Image: Twitter/@EOIBeijing)
Yoga performed in China during the fifth International Day of Yoga. (Image: Twitter/@EOIBeijing)
People perform yoga during the fifth International Yoga Day in Kathmandu, Nepal. (Image: Reuters)
People perform yoga during the fifth International Yoga Day in Kathmandu, Nepal. (Image: Reuters)
People perform yoga during the fifth International Yoga Day in Guangzhou, China. (Image: Twitter/@cgiguangzhou)
People perform yoga during the fifth International Yoga Day in Guangzhou, China. (Image: Twitter/@cgiguangzhou)
First Published on Jun 21, 2019 10:38 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #International Yoga Day #world #yoga

