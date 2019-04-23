App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2019 02:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi, Anna Hazare, others cast their votes in phase 3

PM Modi, Congress' Shashi Tharoor, Malayalam actor Mohanlal, social activist Anna Hazare and other prominent faces cast their votes in the third phase of Lok Sabha polls

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows his inked finger after casting his vote, during the third phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (Image: PTI)
1/15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows his inked finger after casting his vote, during the third phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (Image: PTI)
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Amit Shah shows his inked finger after casting his vote during the third phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (Image: PTI)
2/15

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Amit Shah shows his inked finger after casting his vote during the third phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (Image: PTI)
Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief Naveen Patnaik shows his inked marked finger after casting vote, during the third phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station in Bhubaneswar. (Image: PTI)
3/15

Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief Naveen Patnaik shows his inked marked finger after casting vote, during the third phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station in Bhubaneswar. (Image: PTI)
Finance Minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley cast his vote at a polling booth in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)
4/15

Finance Minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley cast his vote at a polling booth in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani cast his vote at a polling booth in Anil Gyan Mandir school in Rajkot. (Image: Twitter/@vijayrupanibjp)
5/15

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani cast his vote at a polling booth in Anil Gyan Mandir school in Rajkot. (Image: Twitter/@vijayrupanibjp)
Veteran BJP leader LK Advani cast his vote at a polling booth at Shahpur Hindi School in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)
6/15

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani cast his vote at a polling booth at Shahpur Hindi School in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)
Actor Mohanlal cast his vote in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Image: Twitter/@Mohanlal)
7/15

Actor Mohanlal cast his vote in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Image: Twitter/@Mohanlal)
BJP candidate from Rampur, Jaya Prada, arrives to cast her vote during the third phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh. (Image: PTI)
8/15

BJP candidate from Rampur, Jaya Prada, arrives to cast her vote during the third phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh. (Image: PTI)
Senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram candidate Shashi Tharoor cast his vote at a polling booth in the city. He is up against BJP's Kummanam Rajasekaran and Left Democratic Front (LDF)’s C Divakaran. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)
9/15

Senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram candidate Shashi Tharoor cast his vote at a polling booth in the city. He is up against BJP's Kummanam Rajasekaran and Left Democratic Front (LDF)’s C Divakaran. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan casts his vote at a polling booth in RC Amala Basic UP School in Pinarayi in Kannur district. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)
10/15

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan casts his vote at a polling booth in RC Amala Basic UP School in Pinarayi in Kannur district. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel cast his vote in Durg in Phase 3 of Lok Sabha elections 2019. (Image: Twitter/@bhupeshbaghel)
11/15

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel cast his vote in Durg in Phase 3 of Lok Sabha elections 2019. (Image: Twitter/@bhupeshbaghel)
Social activist Anna Hazare after voting in Ralegan Siddhi, Ahmednagar District, Maharashtra. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)
12/15

Social activist Anna Hazare after voting in Ralegan Siddhi, Ahmednagar District, Maharashtra. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)
Actor Mammootty cast his votes in Kochi, Kerala. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)
13/15

Actor Mammootty cast his votes in Kochi, Kerala. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and wife Sulakshana Sawant cast their votes at polling booth no. 47 in Sankhali Lok Sabha constituency. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)
14/15

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and wife Sulakshana Sawant cast their votes at polling booth no. 47 in Sankhali Lok Sabha constituency. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar cast his vote in Mayur Colony, Pune, Maharashtra. (Image: Twitter/@PrakashJavdekar)
15/15

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar cast his vote in Mayur Colony, Pune, Maharashtra. (Image: Twitter/@PrakashJavdekar)
First Published on Apr 23, 2019 01:00 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Slideshow

