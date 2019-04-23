In Pics | Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi, Anna Hazare, others cast their votes in phase 3

PM Modi, Congress' Shashi Tharoor, Malayalam actor Mohanlal, social activist Anna Hazare and other prominent faces cast their votes in the third phase of Lok Sabha polls Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/15 Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows his inked finger after casting his vote, during the third phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (Image: PTI) 2/15 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Amit Shah shows his inked finger after casting his vote during the third phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (Image: PTI) 3/15 Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief Naveen Patnaik shows his inked marked finger after casting vote, during the third phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station in Bhubaneswar. (Image: PTI) 4/15 Finance Minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley cast his vote at a polling booth in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (Image: Twitter/@ANI) 5/15 Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani cast his vote at a polling booth in Anil Gyan Mandir school in Rajkot. (Image: Twitter/@vijayrupanibjp) 6/15 Veteran BJP leader LK Advani cast his vote at a polling booth at Shahpur Hindi School in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (Image: Twitter/@ANI) 7/15 Actor Mohanlal cast his vote in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Image: Twitter/@Mohanlal) 8/15 BJP candidate from Rampur, Jaya Prada, arrives to cast her vote during the third phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh. (Image: PTI) 9/15 Senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram candidate Shashi Tharoor cast his vote at a polling booth in the city. He is up against BJP's Kummanam Rajasekaran and Left Democratic Front (LDF)’s C Divakaran. (Image: Twitter/@ANI) 10/15 Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan casts his vote at a polling booth in RC Amala Basic UP School in Pinarayi in Kannur district. (Image: Twitter/@ANI) 11/15 Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel cast his vote in Durg in Phase 3 of Lok Sabha elections 2019. (Image: Twitter/@bhupeshbaghel) 12/15 Social activist Anna Hazare after voting in Ralegan Siddhi, Ahmednagar District, Maharashtra. (Image: Twitter/@ANI) 13/15 Actor Mammootty cast his votes in Kochi, Kerala. (Image: Twitter/@ANI) 14/15 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and wife Sulakshana Sawant cast their votes at polling booth no. 47 in Sankhali Lok Sabha constituency. (Image: Twitter/@ANI) 15/15 Union Minister Prakash Javadekar cast his vote in Mayur Colony, Pune, Maharashtra. (Image: Twitter/@PrakashJavdekar) First Published on Apr 23, 2019 01:00 pm