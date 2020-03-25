App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2020 07:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | People rush to buy essentials after PM Modi announces 3-week lockdown

The announcement of a 21-day nationwide lockdown from midnight of March 25 in view of the coronavirus threat led to panic-buying of essential items. Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to people not to panic, saying thronging shops will pose the risk of spread of COVID-19. However, people fearing shortage and rise in prices of the commodities queued up in front of grocery stores, vegetable vendors and medical shops.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
PM Modi in his address to the nation announced a 21 day lockdown starting midnight today to deal with coronavirus outbreak in the country. (Image Source: News18)
1/6

PM Modi in his address to the nation announced a 21 day lockdown starting midnight today to deal with coronavirus outbreak in the country. (Image Source: News18)

After the announcement of lockdown people were seen queuing to fill up essential. (Image Source: News18)
2/6

After the announcement of lockdown people were seen queuing to fill up essential. (Image Source: News18)

PM said that the nationwide lockdown will be for 21 days or three weeks. (Image Source: News18)
3/6

PM said that the nationwide lockdown will be for 21 days or three weeks. (Image Source: News18)

The total number of Coronavirus positive cases rise to 536 in India. (Image Source: News18)
4/6

The total number of Coronavirus positive cases rise to 536 in India. (Image Source: News18)

During lockdown, shops selling vegetables, meat, dairy products as well as medical stores and hospitals will remain open. (Image Source: News18)
5/6

During lockdown, shops selling vegetables, meat, dairy products as well as medical stores and hospitals will remain open. (Image Source: News18)

Citizen rushed out of their homes to fill in essential stuff despite PM assurance that essential services and store will continue to operate. (Image Source: News18)
6/6

Citizen rushed out of their homes to fill in essential stuff despite PM assurance that essential services and store will continue to operate. (Image Source: News18)

First Published on Mar 25, 2020 07:50 am

tags #coronavirus #India #Narendra Modi #Slideshow

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.