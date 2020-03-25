Last Updated : Mar 25, 2020 07:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
In Pics | People rush to buy essentials after PM Modi announces 3-week lockdown
The announcement of a 21-day nationwide lockdown from midnight of March 25 in view of the coronavirus threat led to panic-buying of essential items. Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to people not to panic, saying thronging shops will pose the risk of spread of COVID-19. However, people fearing shortage and rise in prices of the commodities queued up in front of grocery stores, vegetable vendors and medical shops.