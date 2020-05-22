App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 22, 2020 05:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | No jostling, queue jumping as Railways reopens ticket booking counters

Passengers reached reservation counters to book tickets.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Nearly after two months of railways shutdown due to coronavirus lockdown, Indian Railways has opened its reservation counters at various stations across the nation on May 22. Passengers throng reservation counter to book tickets. Reservation facility is also available through Common Service Centre (CSC), post office reservation counter, Yatri Ticket Suvidha Kendra (YTSK) and authorised agents of IRCTC. (Image: News18)
1/8

Nearly after two months of shutdown due to coronavirus-induced lockdown, Indian Railways has reopened its reservation counters at various stations on May 22. Reservation facility is also available through Common Service Centre (CSC), post office reservation counter, Yatri Ticket Suvidha Kendra (YTSK) and authorised agents of IRCTC. (Image: News18)

People are seen waiting in que outside ticket booking counter. (Image: News18)
2/8

Passengers are seen waiting in outside a ticket booking counter. (Image: News18)

Passenger buys railway ticket from the counter after government eased lockdown restriction. (Image: News18)
3/8

Passenger buys railway ticket from the counter after government eased lockdown restrictions. (Image: Twitter @RailMinIndia)

People filing forms while waiting for their turn to buy railway ticket. (Image: News18)
4/8

People filing forms while waiting for their turn to buy tickets. (Image: News18)

While everyone is waiting for their chance to buy rail tickets, the crowd is maintaining social distancing as a precautionary measure to combat coronavirus. (Image: Twitter @RailMinIndia)
5/8

People are adhering to social distancing norms. (Image: Twitter @RailMinIndia)

People gather outside the rail reservation centre as ticket booking counters open. (Image: News18)
6/8

People gather outside a rail reservation centre as ticket booking counters open. (Image: News18)

A passenger stand inside the circle to maintain social distance from others while waiting for his turn to buy ticket. (Image: News18)
7/8

A passenger stands inside the circle to maintain social distance from others while waiting for his turn. (Image: News18)

Passenger reservation booking counter resumes in select location from May 22. People are following preventive measure while standing in que. (Image: Twitter @RainMinIndia)
8/8

The move is going to benefit passengers who are not comfortable using digital modes to purchase a ticket (Image: Twitter @RainMinIndia)

First Published on May 22, 2020 05:15 pm

tags #coronavirus #Indian Railways #lockdown #railway #Slideshow

