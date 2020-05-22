In Pics | No jostling, queue jumping as Railways reopens ticket booking counters

Passengers reached reservation counters to book tickets. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 Nearly after two months of shutdown due to coronavirus-induced lockdown, Indian Railways has reopened its reservation counters at various stations on May 22. Reservation facility is also available through Common Service Centre (CSC), post office reservation counter, Yatri Ticket Suvidha Kendra (YTSK) and authorised agents of IRCTC. (Image: News18) 2/8 Passengers are seen waiting in outside a ticket booking counter. (Image: News18) 3/8 Passenger buys railway ticket from the counter after government eased lockdown restrictions. (Image: Twitter @RailMinIndia) 4/8 People filing forms while waiting for their turn to buy tickets. (Image: News18) 5/8 People are adhering to social distancing norms. (Image: Twitter @RailMinIndia) 6/8 People gather outside a rail reservation centre as ticket booking counters open. (Image: News18) 7/8 A passenger stands inside the circle to maintain social distance from others while waiting for his turn. (Image: News18) 8/8 The move is going to benefit passengers who are not comfortable using digital modes to purchase a ticket (Image: Twitter @RainMinIndia) First Published on May 22, 2020 05:15 pm