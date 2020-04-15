App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 02:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | New lockdown guidelines: What is allowed and what is not

The Government of India Information and Broadcasting has published a set of revised consolidated guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs on April 15 about what is allowed and what is not with effect from April 20.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced lockdown extension until May 3, government issued revised guidelines to be followed during the lockdown. However these relaxations will not be applicable sin the containment zones as demarcated by States/UTs/ District Administrations. Here is the list of revised guidelines about what is allowed and what is not. (Image: Moneycontrol)
1/21

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced lockdown extension until May 3 to combat coronavirus outbreak, government issued revised guidelines to be followed during the lockdown. However these relaxations will not be applicable sin the containment zones as demarcated by States/UTs/ District Administrations. Here is the list of revised guidelines about what is allowed and what is not. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Representative image
2/21

Allowed | Financial sector – RBI, banks, ATMs, capital and debt markets. (Image: PTI)

Allowed | Transportation of goods – no distinction of essential/non-essential items. (Image: Reuters)
3/21

Allowed | Transportation of goods – no distinction of essential/non-essential items. (Image: Reuters)

Allowed | Farming operations (Image: PTI)
4/21

Allowed | Farming operations (Image: PTI)

Allowed | Animal husbandry activities - including the supply chain of milk, milk products, poultry and live-stock farming. (Image: PTI)
5/21

Allowed | Animal husbandry activities - including the supply chain of milk, milk products, poultry and live-stock farming. (Image: PTI)

Allowed | Health services (Image: Moneycontrol)
6/21

Allowed | Health services (Image: Moneycontrol)

Allowed | Construction of roads, irrigation projects. (Image: Moneycontrol)
7/21

Allowed | Construction of roads, irrigation projects. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Allowed | Activities of marine and inland fisheries. (Image: Moneycontrol)
8/21

Allowed | Activities of marine and inland fisheries. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Allowed | Industries operating in rural areas. (Image: PTI)
9/21

Allowed | Industries operating in rural areas. (Image: PTI)

Allowed | Works under MNREGA. (Image: Reuters)
10/21

Allowed | Works under MNREGA. (Image: Reuters)

Allowed | Manufacturing, other industrial establishments in SEZs, EoUs, industrial estates and industrial townships. (Image: Reuters)
11/21

Allowed | Manufacturing, other industrial establishments in SEZs, EoUs, industrial estates and industrial townships. (Image: Reuters)

Allowed | E-commerce operations. (Image: PTI)
12/21

Allowed | E-commerce operations. (Image: PTI)

Allowed | Data and call centres for government activities. (Image: Moneycontrol)
13/21

Allowed | Data and call centres for government activities. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Representative image
14/21

Allowed | Online teaching and distance learning. (Image: Reuters)

Not allowed | Travel by air, rail or road. (Image: AP)
15/21

Not allowed | Travel by air, rail or road. (Image: AP)

Not allowed | Cinema hall, mall, swimming pool, gym, bars and restaurant. (Image: PTI)
16/21

Not allowed | Cinema hall, mall, swimming pool, gym, bars and restaurant. (Image: PTI)

Not allowed | Education and training institutions. (Image: Moneycontrol)
17/21

Not allowed | Education and training institutions. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Not allowed | Industrial and commercial activities. (Image: Moneycontrol)
18/21

Not allowed | Industrial and commercial activities. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Not allowed | Hospitality services. (Image: Reuters)
19/21

Not allowed | Hospitality services. (Image: Reuters)

Not allowed | Social, political and other events. (Image: ANI)
20/21

Not allowed | Social, political and other events. (Image: ANI)

Not allowed | Places of worship. (Image: AP)
21/21

Not allowed | Places of worship. (Image: AP)

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 02:43 pm

tags #coronavirus #Coronavirus guidelines #India lockdown #Slideshow

most popular

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus pandemic to push China's first-quarter GDP into first decline on record

Coronavirus pandemic to push China's first-quarter GDP into first decline on record

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.