In pics | New lockdown guidelines: What is allowed and what is not

The Government of India Information and Broadcasting has published a set of revised consolidated guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs on April 15 about what is allowed and what is not with effect from April 20.
A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced lockdown extension until May 3 to combat coronavirus outbreak, government issued revised guidelines to be followed during the lockdown. However these relaxations will not be applicable sin the containment zones as demarcated by States/UTs/ District Administrations. Here is the list of revised guidelines about what is allowed and what is not. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Allowed | Financial sector – RBI, banks, ATMs, capital and debt markets. (Image: PTI)
Allowed | Transportation of goods – no distinction of essential/non-essential items. (Image: Reuters)
Allowed | Farming operations (Image: PTI)
Allowed | Animal husbandry activities - including the supply chain of milk, milk products, poultry and live-stock farming. (Image: PTI)
Allowed | Health services (Image: Moneycontrol)
Allowed | Construction of roads, irrigation projects. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Allowed | Activities of marine and inland fisheries. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Allowed | Industries operating in rural areas. (Image: PTI)
Allowed | Works under MNREGA. (Image: Reuters)
Allowed | Manufacturing, other industrial establishments in SEZs, EoUs, industrial estates and industrial townships. (Image: Reuters)
Allowed | E-commerce operations. (Image: PTI)
Allowed | Data and call centres for government activities. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Allowed | Online teaching and distance learning. (Image: Reuters)
Not allowed | Travel by air, rail or road. (Image: AP)
Not allowed | Cinema hall, mall, swimming pool, gym, bars and restaurant. (Image: PTI)
Not allowed | Education and training institutions. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Not allowed | Industrial and commercial activities. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Not allowed | Hospitality services. (Image: Reuters)
Not allowed | Social, political and other events. (Image: ANI)
Not allowed | Places of worship. (Image: AP)
First Published on Apr 15, 2020 02:43 pm