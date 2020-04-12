In Pics: Mumbai's BKC doubles up as night vegetable market after Vashi APMC shuts

The MMRDA Grounds in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex, the country’s premier business hub, has been converted into a wholesale market that operates at night. CNBC-TV18 @moneycontrolcom 1/8 The MMRDA Grounds in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex, the country’s premier business hub, has been converted into a wholesale market that operates at night. (Image: CNBC-TV18) 2/8 The decision was taken by the government and the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) after the APMC’s main wholesale market in Vashi was shut down as a trader tested positive for the coronavirus. 3/8 With trucks lining up with produce from across the state, the APMC along with the BMC decided to divert the stock directly to the city’s various retail markets as well as to select open grounds such MMRDA’s in BKC and Somaiya in Vidyavihar. (Image: CNBC-TV18) 4/8 Moving the supply directly into the city could help ease price pressures on vegetables as the Vashi APMC market was the primary supplier of agriculture produce to the Mumbai metropolitan region. (Image: CNBC-TV18) 5/8 The market in BKC was first opened on March 29. Its operational timing, however, was changed from day hours to the night after it started attracting large crowds. It now opens at 10 pm and closes at 6 am. The idea of operating it in the night is to restrict it to wholesalers and retailers instead of end customers. (Image: CNBC-TV18) 6/8 Still, a fair number of individual buyers also flock the market. The concept of social distancing is not always on display. (Image: CNBC-TV18) 7/8 Traders have come from as far as Nashik and Aurangabad. They have also been given documents by the APMC to show their vehicles are ferrying essential goods. Yet, some complain they are harassed by cops. “I was pulled over by cops at one of the city’s junctions and asked to do sit-ups,” says a trader. (Image: CNBC-TV18) 8/8 The BKC market is spread across the vast MMRDA ground opposite the Bharat Diamond Bourse and overlooks the glitzy corporate office buildings of JPMorgan, Citi, UTI AMC and JSW, among others. (Image: CNBC-TV18) First Published on Apr 12, 2020 07:59 pm