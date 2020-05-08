App
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 05:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Migrant workers bear the maximum brunt of coronavirus lockdown

Millions of poor and working class people were left in the lurch when India declared a lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus disease on March 24. While the Union Home Ministry has eased some restrictions imposed on the inter-state movement of people to help these distressed migrants reach home, many remain stranded far away from home, with no jobs or money.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
INTRO SLIDE. (Image: Shome Basu)
1/20

Most migrants move from villages to cities to do menial work. (Image: Shome Basu)

Vidyanand Thakur is from Bihar and desperately wants to go back to his village in Bihar as he is out of all resources. (Image: Shome Basu)
2/20

Vidyanand Thakur, a migrant labourer from Bihar, desperately wants to go back to his village as he has exhausted all his resources. (Image: Shome Basu)

UP police stopped such migrant movement & the officer told the journalist that the construction company was contacted & they would be sent back to their slums. (Image: Shome Basu)
3/20

Uttar Pradesh police stopped a group of construction workers who were walking back to their village. Their employer was contacted and arrangements were made for their return to their accommodation. (Image: Shome Basu)

Taken all possible precautions the workers don’t want to lash themselves in the slums where they feel they may get infected plus shortage of ration and food. (Image: Shome Basu)
4/20

Most of the migrant workers are slum dwellers who left cities owing to the shortage of basic facilities. (Image: Shome Basu)

Suraj a bricklayer out of job waits for the Police to decide on their fate on allowing them to move to Sagar in Madhya Pradesh. (Image: Shome Basu)
5/20

Suraj, a bricklayer, was unable to find work due to the lockdown. Here he waits for cops' permission to return to Sagar, his native place, in Madhya Pradesh. (Image: Shome Basu)

Stranded workers who want to move to Bihar are clueless about special trains and UP administration is not letting them move via highways but they are out of ration and money. (Image: Shome Basu)
6/20

These stranded workers from Bihar are clueless about special trains and the UP administration is not letting them move via highways. They are struggling without food or money. (Image: Shome Basu)

Stranded workers who wants to go home but UP administration is stopping them to move on roads while they have little or no information about trains to Bihar from Anand Vihar station in New Delhi. (Image: Shome Basu)
7/20

Stranded workers wait for information on special trains to Bihar, at Anand Vihar railway station in New Delhi. (Image: Shome Basu)

Shambu got a pressure cooker for his wife few days before the lockdown he is from Bihar and desperately want to go back to his village in Bihar as he is out of all resources. (Image: Shome Basu)
8/20

Shambu, a migrant labourer, had bought a new pressure cooker for his wife a few days before the lockdown. He is from Bihar and desperately wants to go back to his village. (Image: Shome Basu)

Narain, a painter is desperate and can walk 800 km he is from Bihar and desperately wants to go back to his village in Bihar as he is out of all resources. (Image: Shome Basu)
9/20

Narain, a painter, is willing to walk back to his home town in Bihar, around 800 km away from Delhi. (Image: Shome Basu)

Mother & her child sitting in distress as patience has exceeded. With fears lingering they say somehow if they can reach their homes they can be safe. (Image: Shome Basu)
10/20

A distressed mother and her child wait for transport to reach their village. (Image: Shome Basu)

Migrants workers with families who work on contract for a construction form Supertech leaves for Sagar in MP as they are out of ration and money while their supervisor has deserted them. (Image: Shome Basu)
11/20

Migrants contract labourers of Supertech, a construction firm in Delhi, have decided to return to Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, as they are out of ration and money and their supervisor has abandoned them. (Image: Shome Basu)

Migrant workers with families stranded now who work on contract for a construction form Supertech leaves for Sagar in MP as they are out of ration and money while their supervisor has deserted them. (Image: Shome Basu)
12/20

For these migrant workers, the future remains uncertain. (Image: Shome Basu)

Migrants who work on contract for a construction form Supertech leaves for Sagar in MP as they are out of ration and money while their supervisor has deserted them. (Image: Shome Basu)
13/20

Daily wagers and contract workers bear the maximum brunt of the lockdown imposed to check the coronavirus spread. (Image: Shome Basu)

Migrants’ families who work on contract for a construction form Supertech leaves for Sagar in MP as they are out of ration and money while their supervisor has deserted them. (Image: Shome Basu)
14/20

Many state governments have set up dedicated portals and helplines to identify stranded people. (Image: Shome Basu)

Md Arif has filled the form but District administration is not taking any heed as he says and no information of trains from Anand Vihar in New Delhi so they are confused. (Image: Shome Basu)
15/20

Mohammed Arif has filled up the form to return to his hometown. But the district administration has no information about trains from Anand Vihar in New Delhi. (Image: Shome Basu)

Hari Narayan Thakur a mason is from Bihar and desperately want to go back to his village in Bihar as he is out of all resources. (Image: Shome Basu)
16/20

Hari Narayan Thakur, a mason from Bihar, is also desperately waiting to go back to his village to meet his family. (Image: Shome Basu)

Geared up to move on with fake Nike snickers. (Image: Shome Basu)
17/20

A young migrant from Bihar wearing fake Nike snickers takes a break as he walks to reach his village during the lockdown, on the outskirts of Delhi. (Image: Shome Basu)

Distressed children with families moving to their villages in Sagar in MP. (Image: Shome Basu)
18/20

Many children had to walk for days on an empty stomach. (Image: Shome Basu)

Dinesh a labourer from MP desperately want to go back home although he has no one at home as its locked but somehow he believes villagers would help him & his family survive. (Image: Shome Basu)
19/20

Dinesh, a labourer from MP, is penniless but believes that his villagers would help him and his family survive. (Image: Shome Basu)

A migrant labourers feet full of scars. (Image: Shome Basu)
20/20

A migrant labourer shows the blisters on his feet. (Image: Shome Basu)

First Published on May 8, 2020 05:29 pm

