In pics | Migrant workers bear the maximum brunt of coronavirus lockdown

Millions of poor and working class people were left in the lurch when India declared a lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus disease on March 24. While the Union Home Ministry has eased some restrictions imposed on the inter-state movement of people to help these distressed migrants reach home, many remain stranded far away from home, with no jobs or money.
Most migrants move from villages to cities to do menial work. (Image: Shome Basu)
Vidyanand Thakur, a migrant labourer from Bihar, desperately wants to go back to his village as he has exhausted all his resources. (Image: Shome Basu)
Uttar Pradesh police stopped a group of construction workers who were walking back to their village. Their employer was contacted and arrangements were made for their return to their accommodation. (Image: Shome Basu)
Most of the migrant workers are slum dwellers who left cities owing to the shortage of basic facilities. (Image: Shome Basu)
Suraj, a bricklayer, was unable to find work due to the lockdown. Here he waits for cops' permission to return to Sagar, his native place, in Madhya Pradesh. (Image: Shome Basu)
These stranded workers from Bihar are clueless about special trains and the UP administration is not letting them move via highways. They are struggling without food or money. (Image: Shome Basu)
Stranded workers wait for information on special trains to Bihar, at Anand Vihar railway station in New Delhi. (Image: Shome Basu)
Shambu, a migrant labourer, had bought a new pressure cooker for his wife a few days before the lockdown. He is from Bihar and desperately wants to go back to his village. (Image: Shome Basu)
Narain, a painter, is willing to walk back to his home town in Bihar, around 800 km away from Delhi. (Image: Shome Basu)
A distressed mother and her child wait for transport to reach their village. (Image: Shome Basu)
Migrants contract labourers of Supertech, a construction firm in Delhi, have decided to return to Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, as they are out of ration and money and their supervisor has abandoned them. (Image: Shome Basu)
For these migrant workers, the future remains uncertain. (Image: Shome Basu)
Daily wagers and contract workers bear the maximum brunt of the lockdown imposed to check the coronavirus spread. (Image: Shome Basu)
Many state governments have set up dedicated portals and helplines to identify stranded people. (Image: Shome Basu)
Mohammed Arif has filled up the form to return to his hometown. But the district administration has no information about trains from Anand Vihar in New Delhi. (Image: Shome Basu)
Hari Narayan Thakur, a mason from Bihar, is also desperately waiting to go back to his village to meet his family. (Image: Shome Basu)
A young migrant from Bihar wearing fake Nike snickers takes a break as he walks to reach his village during the lockdown, on the outskirts of Delhi. (Image: Shome Basu)
Many children had to walk for days on an empty stomach. (Image: Shome Basu)
Dinesh, a labourer from MP, is penniless but believes that his villagers would help him and his family survive. (Image: Shome Basu)
A migrant labourer shows the blisters on his feet. (Image: Shome Basu)
First Published on May 8, 2020 05:29 pm