you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2020 11:38 AM IST | Source: AP

In pics: Migrant labourers walk hundreds of miles to return home

Migrant daily wage labourers make the journey to their respective villages on foot following a nationwide lockdown amid concern over spread of coronavirus.

AP @moneycontrolcom
In this Friday, March 27, 2020, file photo, migrant daily wage laborers make the journey to their respective villages on foot following a lockdown amid concern over spread of coronavirus in New Delhi, India. Over the past week, India’s migrant workers - the mainstay of the country’s labor force - spilled out of big cities that have been shuttered due to the coronavirus and returned to their villages, sparking fears that the virus could spread to the countryside. It was an exodus unlike anything seen in India since the 1947 Partition, when British colothe subcontinent, with the 21-day lockdown leaving millions of migrants with no choice but to return to their home villages.
1/11

Migrant daily wage labourers make the journey to their respective villages on foot following a lockdown amid concern over spread of coronavirus in New Delhi, India.

Migrants1
2/11

Migrant labourers wait for buses provided by the government to transport them to their hometowns in New Delhi, India.

Migrants2
3/11

Migrant workers sit atop a bus, provided by the government, as others walk along an expressway to their villages, in New Delhi, India.

An Indian migrant family waits for transportation to their village following a lockdown amid concern over spread of coronavirus in New Delhi, India.
4/11

A migrant family waits for transportation to their village following a lockdown amid concern over spread of coronavirus in New Delhi, India.

Migrant daily wage laborers crowd a bus as they travel to their respective hometowns following a lockdown amid concern over spread of coronavirus in New Delhi, India.
5/11

Migrant daily wage labourers crowd a bus as they travel to their respective hometowns following a lockdown to check the spread of the novel coronavirus in New Delhi, India.

A migrant worker Ramesh Meena from neighboring state of Rajasthan carries her wife Ramila Meena, who fractured her leg, on his shoulder, as they leave for their village after the city comes under lock down as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 in Ahmedabad, India.
6/11

Ramesh Meena, a migrant worker from Rajasthan, carries his wife Ramila Meena, who fractured her leg, on his shoulder, as they leave for their village after the city comes under lock down as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 in Ahmedabad, India.

Migrant workers walk to their villages along the Mumbai Pune highway during 21-day countrywide lockdown in Mumbai, India.
7/11

Migrant workers walk to their villages along the Mumbai-Pune highway during the 21-day countrywide lockdown in Mumbai, India.

Locals provide drinking water to Indian migrant laborers making their way on foot to their respective villages following a lockdown amid concern over spread of coronavirus in New Delhi
8/11

Locals provide drinking water to Indian migrant labourers making their way on foot to their respective villages following a lockdown amid concern over spread of coronavirus in New Delhi.

Indian men try to stop vehicles for migrant workers waiting for transportation to their respective villages following a lockdown amid concern over spread of coronavirus in New Delhi, India.
9/11

Men try to stop vehicles for migrant workers waiting for transportation to their respective villages following a lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi, India.

A young girl lies on a luggage as she along with her family awaits transportation to her village following a lockdown amid concern over spread of coronavirus in New Delhi, India.
10/11

A young girl lies on a luggage as she along with her family awaits transportation to her village following a nationwide lockdown amid concern over spread of coronavirus in New Delhi, India.

an Indian migrant worker tries to make his way through a window of a bus provided by the government, as they leave for their respective villages following a lockdown amid concern over spread of coronavirus in New Delhi, India.
11/11

A migrant worker tries to make his way through a window of a bus provided by the government, as they leave for their respective villages, in New Delhi, India.

First Published on Apr 2, 2020 11:38 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #lockdown #migrants

