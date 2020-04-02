In pics: Migrant labourers walk hundreds of miles to return home

Migrant daily wage labourers make the journey to their respective villages on foot following a nationwide lockdown amid concern over spread of coronavirus. AP @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Migrant daily wage labourers make the journey to their respective villages on foot following a lockdown amid concern over spread of coronavirus in New Delhi, India. 2/11 Migrant labourers wait for buses provided by the government to transport them to their hometowns in New Delhi, India. 3/11 Migrant workers sit atop a bus, provided by the government, as others walk along an expressway to their villages, in New Delhi, India. 4/11 A migrant family waits for transportation to their village following a lockdown amid concern over spread of coronavirus in New Delhi, India. 5/11 Migrant daily wage labourers crowd a bus as they travel to their respective hometowns following a lockdown to check the spread of the novel coronavirus in New Delhi, India. 6/11 Ramesh Meena, a migrant worker from Rajasthan, carries his wife Ramila Meena, who fractured her leg, on his shoulder, as they leave for their village after the city comes under lock down as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 in Ahmedabad, India. 7/11 Migrant workers walk to their villages along the Mumbai-Pune highway during the 21-day countrywide lockdown in Mumbai, India. 8/11 Locals provide drinking water to Indian migrant labourers making their way on foot to their respective villages following a lockdown amid concern over spread of coronavirus in New Delhi. 9/11 Men try to stop vehicles for migrant workers waiting for transportation to their respective villages following a lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi, India. 10/11 A young girl lies on a luggage as she along with her family awaits transportation to her village following a nationwide lockdown amid concern over spread of coronavirus in New Delhi, India. 11/11 A migrant worker tries to make his way through a window of a bus provided by the government, as they leave for their respective villages, in New Delhi, India. First Published on Apr 2, 2020 11:38 am