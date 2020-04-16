In Pics | Mass lockdown violation can lead to a 'big disaster'

Travelling is a big risk under the present circumstances and it is imperative that citizens adhere to social distancing. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced lockdown extension until May 3, a large number of migrant workers came out on the streets, demanding transport arrangements to help them go back to their native . Here are some some illustrations to explain how a train or bus journey increases chances of rapid spread of COVID-19 (Image: Moneycontrol) 2/8 Coronavirus spreads through close contact with an infected person. (Image: News18 Creative) 3/8 In open spaces, air can carry coronavirus. (Image: News18 Creative) 4/8 Closed spaces are riskier. (Image: News18 Creative) 5/8 Learn a lesson from Wuhan where an infected person travelled in a bus with other non-infected people, risking their lives as well. (Image: News18 Creative) 6/8 What can happen in trains? (Image: News18 Creative) 7/8 How journeys can put you at risk. (Image: News18 Creative) 8/8 How you can put others at risk. (Image: News18 Creative) First Published on Apr 16, 2020 08:56 pm