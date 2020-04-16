App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2020 09:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Mass lockdown violation can lead to a 'big disaster'

Travelling is a big risk under the present circumstances and it is imperative that citizens adhere to social distancing.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced lockdown extension until May 3, a large number of migrant workers came on road to protest demanding transport arrangements to help them go back to their homes. Here are some pictures to explain how train or bus journey increase their chances of getting an infection and help spread of COVID-19.
1/8

Coronavirus spreads through close contact with an infected person.

Coronavirus spreads through close contact with an infected person. (Image: News18 Creative)
2/8

In open spaces, air can carry coronavirus.

In open spaces, air can carry coronavirus. (Image: News18 Creative)
3/8

Closed spaces are riskier.

Closed spaces are riskier. (Image: News18 Creative)
4/8

Closed spaces are riskier. (Image: News18 Creative)

Learn a lesson from Wuhan where an infected person travelled in a bus with other non-infected people, risking their life as well. (Image: News18 Creative)
5/8

What can happen in trains?

What can happen in trains? (Image: News18 Creative)
6/8

How journeys can put you at risk.

How journeys can put you at risk. (Image: News18 Creative)
7/8

How you can put others at risk.

How you can put others at risk. (Image: News18 Creative)
8/8

How you can put others at risk. (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Apr 16, 2020 08:56 pm

tags #coronavirus #migrant workers #Slideshow #World News

