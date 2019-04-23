In Pics | Lok Sabha polls Phase 3: Voters brave heat, thunderstorms to cast their ballots

Voting in the third phase is happening across 15 states and union territories. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 Voters wait for their turn to cast vote in Guwahati, Assam. (Image: Twitter/PIB India) 2/6 A model polling station in the Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha constituency. (Image: Twitter/PIB India) 3/6 Voters in Maharashtra's Aurangabad queue up to cast their vote. (Image: Twitter/PIB Maharashtra) 4/6 Young voters display their voting cards in Bihar. (Image: Twitter/CEO, Bihar) 5/6 An elderly voter being offered a red rose by polling officials in Sangli, Maharashtra. (Image: Twitter/PIB Maharashtra) 6/6 A family voting in Karnataka. Heavy rain and thunderstorms were reported in parts of the state. (Image: Twitter/CEO Karnataka) First Published on Apr 23, 2019 04:10 pm