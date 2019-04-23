App
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2019 04:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Lok Sabha polls Phase 3: Voters brave heat, thunderstorms to cast their ballots

Voting in the third phase is happening across 15 states and union territories.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Voters wait for their turn to cast vote in Guwahati, Assam. (Image: Twitter/PIB India)



A model polling station in the Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha constituency. (Image: Twitter/PIB India)



Voters in Maharashtra's Aurangabad queue up to cast their vote. (Image: Twitter/PIB Maharashtra)



Young voters display their voting cards in Bihar. (Image: Twitter/CEO, Bihar)



An elderly voter being offered a red rose by polling officials in Sangli, Maharashtra. (Image: Twitter/PIB Maharashtra)



A family voting in Karnataka. Heavy rain and thunderstorms were reported in parts of the state. (Image: Twitter/CEO Karnataka)


A family voting in Karnataka. Heavy rain and thunderstorms were reported in parts of the state. (Image: Twitter/CEO Karnataka)
First Published on Apr 23, 2019 04:10 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Election 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Slideshow

