In Pics | Lok Sabha polls Phase 2: Voters defy all odds, set example

The second phase of voting is being conducted across 95 constituencies. 1/7 A 90-year-old voter, Urmila, cast her vote at polling booth number 39 in Bhagalpur, Bihar. (Image: Twitter/@ANI) 2/7 A groom arrived at a polling station in Maharashtra to cast his vote in the second phase of Lok Sabha polls. (Image: Twitter/@PIBMumbai) 3/7 A senior citizen couple, 91-year-old Shrinivas and 84-year-old Manjula, cast their votes at a polling booth in Jayanagar of Bangalore South Parliamentary constituency, Karnataka. (Image: Twitter/@ANI) 4/7 A bride arrived at a polling station in Dongargaon, Chhattisgarh to cast her votes in the second phase of Lok Sabha polls. (Image: Twitter/@CEOChhattisgarh) 5/7 An 80-year-old patient, Jogindero Devi, came from Kathua district hospital at polling booth number 2, in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, to cast her vote. She returned to the hospital after casting her vote. (Image: Twitter/@ANI) 6/7 A newly married couple arrive at a polling station in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur to cast their votes. (Image: Twitter/@ANI) 7/7 105-year-old Kavaibai Kamble cast her vote along with her family at a polling station in Harangul Budruk in Maharashtra's Latur constituency. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)