In pics | Key highlights of FM Nirmala Sitharaman's coronavirus relief package

The finance minister, on March 26, announced the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Scheme worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore and direct cash transfer benefits to help the poor and migrant workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Here are the details.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on March 26, announced the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Scheme worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore and direct cash transfer benefits to help the poor and migrant workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, migrant workers in major cities have been struggling to obtain essential supplies since the 21-day lockdown began. These schemes aim at supporting the economically weaker classes hit by the lockdown. Here are the key highlights of the relief package. (Image: Reuters)
For doctors | Insurance cover worth Rs 50 lakh per person for doctors, paramedics, nurses and other health professionals. (Image: AP)
For poor people | Up to 80 crore poor people to get an additional 5 kg of rice/wheat, over and above the existing 5 kg limit. (Image: Reuters)
For farmers | The first installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana's annual Rs 6,000 assistance shall be transferred to beneficiaries immediately. (Image: PTI)
For MGNREGA workers | Wage to go up by Rs 2,000 per worker. (Image: Reuters)
For poor widows, senior citizens and divyang | An ex-gratia amount of Rs 1,000 per month for the next three months. (Image: Reuters)
For beneficiaries of Ujjwala Scheme | Free gas cylinders to below poverty line families registered under the scheme for three months. (Image: pmuy.gov.in)
For women having Jan Dhan Accounts | An ex-gratia amount of Rs 500 p.m for the next three months (Image: india.gov.in)
For women in self-help groups | For seven crore households, the limit of collateral-free loans increased to Rs 20,00,000 from existing Rs 10,00,000. (Image: Reuters)
For organised sector workers | The government to pay EPF contribution of both employer and employees for the next three months. This will be applicable to firms with up to 100 employees, where 90 percent of employees earn less than Rs 15,000 p.m. (Image: PTI)
For organised sector employees | The EPF scheme is amended to allow non-refundable advance of 75 percent of the amount in credit of the account or 3 months' wages, whichever is lower. (Image: PTI)
For construction workers | The government will utilise Rs 31,000-crore fund available in Building and other Construction Workers Fund to aid 3.5 crore construction workers during the coronavirus pandemic. (Image: PTI)
For medical expenses | States to use district mineral fund for medical screening, facilities and health needs. (Image: AP)
First Published on Mar 26, 2020 10:12 pm