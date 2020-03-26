In pics | Key highlights of FM Nirmala Sitharaman's coronavirus relief package

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on March 26, announced the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Scheme worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore and direct cash transfer benefits to help the poor and migrant workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, migrant workers in major cities have been struggling to obtain essential supplies since the 21-day lockdown began. These schemes aim at supporting the economically weaker classes hit by the lockdown. Here are the key highlights of the relief package. (Image: Reuters)