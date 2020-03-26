App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2020 10:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Key highlights of FM Nirmala Sitharaman's coronavirus relief package

The finance minister, on March 26, announced the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Scheme worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore and direct cash transfer benefits to help the poor and migrant workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Here are the details.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on March 26, announced the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Scheme worth Rs 1.70 lakh crore and direct cash transfer benefits to help the poor and migrant workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, migrant workers in major cities have been struggling to obtain essential supplies since the 21-day lockdown began and these schemes aims to benefit workers, urban and rural poor hit by lockdown. Here are key highlights of FM’s relief package. (Image: Reuters)
1/13

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on March 26, announced the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Scheme worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore and direct cash transfer benefits to help the poor and migrant workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, migrant workers in major cities have been struggling to obtain essential supplies since the 21-day lockdown began. These schemes aim at supporting the economically weaker classes hit by the lockdown. Here are the key highlights of the relief package. (Image: Reuters)

For doctors | Insurance cover worth Rs 50 lakh per person for doctors, paramedics, nurses and other health professionals. (Image: AP)
2/13

For doctors | Insurance cover worth Rs 50 lakh per person for doctors, paramedics, nurses and other health professionals. (Image: AP)

For poor people | 80 crore poor people to get additional 5 kg of rice/wheat, over and above existing 5 kg limit. (Image: Reuters)
3/13

For poor people | Up to 80 crore poor people to get an additional 5 kg of rice/wheat, over and above the existing 5 kg limit. (Image: Reuters)

For farmers | First installment of PM Kisan Yojana's annual Rs 6000, shall be transferred immediately. (Image: PTI)
4/13

For farmers | The first installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana's annual Rs 6,000 assistance shall be transferred to beneficiaries immediately. (Image: PTI)

For MGNREGA worker | Wage increase by Rs 2000 per MGNREGA worker. (Image: Reuters)
5/13

For MGNREGA workers | Wage to go up by Rs 2,000 per worker. (Image: Reuters)

For poor widows, senior citizens and divyang | Ex-gratia amount of Rs 1000 p.m. for next 3 months. (Image: Reuters)
6/13

For poor widows, senior citizens and divyang | An ex-gratia amount of Rs 1,000 per month for the next three months. (Image: Reuters)

For beneficiaries of Ujjwala Scheme | Free gas cylinders to below poverty line families registered under the scheme for three months. (Image: pmuy.gov.in)
7/13

For beneficiaries of Ujjwala Scheme | Free gas cylinders to below poverty line families registered under the scheme for three months. (Image: pmuy.gov.in)

For women having Jan Dhan Accounts | Ex-gratia amount of Rs 500 p.m for next 3 months (Image: india.gov.in)
8/13

For women having Jan Dhan Accounts | An ex-gratia amount of Rs 500 p.m for the next three months (Image: india.gov.in)

For women in self-help groups | For 7 crore households, limit of collateral free loans increased to Rs 20,00,000 from existing Rs 10,00,000. (Image: Reuters)
9/13

For women in self-help groups | For seven crore households, the limit of collateral-free loans increased to Rs 20,00,000 from existing Rs 10,00,000. (Image: Reuters)

For organised sector workers (EPF) | Government to pay EPF contribution of both employer and employees for next 3 months. Applicability only to business having < or 100 employees and 90% of whom earn less than Rs 15,000 p.m. (Image: PTI)
10/13

For organised sector workers | The government to pay EPF contribution of both employer and employees for the next three months. This will be applicable to firms with up to 100 employees, where 90 percent of employees earn less than Rs 15,000 p.m. (Image: PTI)

For organised sector employees (own money) | EPF scheme is amended to allow non-refundable advance of 75% of amount in credit of the account or 3 months' wages, whichever is lower. (Image: PTI)
11/13

For organised sector employees | The EPF scheme is amended to allow non-refundable advance of 75 percent of the amount in credit of the account or 3 months' wages, whichever is lower. (Image: PTI)

For construction workers | Using Rs 31,000-crore fund available in Building and other Construction Workers Fund (BOCW) to aid 3.5 crore construction workers during the coronavirus pandemic. (Image: PTI)
12/13

For construction workers | The government will utilise Rs 31,000-crore fund available in Building and other Construction Workers Fund to aid 3.5 crore construction workers during the coronavirus pandemic. (Image: PTI)

For medical expenses | States to use district mineral fund for medical screening, facilities and health needs. (Image: AP)
13/13

For medical expenses | States to use district mineral fund for medical screening, facilities and health needs. (Image: AP)

First Published on Mar 26, 2020 10:12 pm

tags #coronavirus outbreak #Coronavirus pandemic #corornavirus relief package #Economy #India #Slideshow #World News

