In Pics | Kerala photo studios roll out personalised face masks

Photo studios in Kerala are rolling out custom-made face masks. Customers can have their own photo on the mask Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 As wearing a face mask has become a part of the new normal amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, photo studios in Kerala have started rolling out custom-made masks, News18 Kerala has reported. These images are from a photo studio in Kottayam. (Input and images by G Sreejith/News18 Kerala) 2/5 These masks have faces of people printed on them. 3/5 To get a tailor-made mask with their face printed on it, customers can bring a passport size photograph, send the image via an email or get a fresh image clicked. 4/5 The entire process takes about 20 minutes. 5/5 Priced between Rs 50 and Rs 60 per piece, the makers have already been flooded with orders for these custom-made face masks. (Input and images by G Sreejith/News18 Kerala) First Published on May 25, 2020 01:18 pm