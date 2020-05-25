App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 25, 2020 01:18 PM IST

In Pics | Kerala photo studios roll out personalised face masks

Photo studios in Kerala are rolling out custom-made face masks. Customers can have their own photo on the mask

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
As wearing a face mask has become a part of the new normal amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, photo studios in Kerala have started rolling out custom-made masks, News18 Kerala has reported. These images are from a photo studio in Kottayam. (Input and images by G Sreejith/News18 Kerala)
1/5

As wearing a face mask has become a part of the new normal amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, photo studios in Kerala have started rolling out custom-made masks, News18 Kerala has reported. These images are from a photo studio in Kottayam. (Input and images by G Sreejith/News18 Kerala)

These masks have faces of people printed on them.
2/5

These masks have faces of people printed on them.

To get a tailor-made mask with their face printed on it, customers can bring a passport size photograph, send the image via an email or get a fresh image clicked.
3/5

To get a tailor-made mask with their face printed on it, customers can bring a passport size photograph, send the image via an email or get a fresh image clicked.

The entire process takes about 20 minutes.
4/5

The entire process takes about 20 minutes.

Priced between Rs 50 and Rs 60 per piece, the makers have already been flooded with orders for these custom-made face masks. (Input and images by G Sreejith/News18 Kerala)
5/5

Priced between Rs 50 and Rs 60 per piece, the makers have already been flooded with orders for these custom-made face masks. (Input and images by G Sreejith/News18 Kerala)

First Published on May 25, 2020 01:18 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Kerala #Slideshow

