HomeNewsIndia
Jharkhand
INC+ : 42
BJP : 29

Need 12 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Dec 23, 2019 10:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Jharkhand Election Results: How Raghubar Das, Hemant Soren and other key candidates are faring

Counting of votes for the 2019 Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha election is underway, with trends giving an edge to the JMM-Congress-RJD pre-poll alliance over BJP

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das is leading with a small margin of over 500 votes in Jamshedpur East constituency. (Image: PTI)
1/5

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief and former chief minister Hemant Soren is leading in both Dumka and Barhait seats. (Image: Twitter/@HemantSorenJMM)
2/5

Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) supremo and former chief minister Babulal Marandi is leading from Dhanwar seat. (Image: Twitter/@yourBabulal)
3/5

All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) chief Sudesh Mahto is leading from Silli. The AJSU, a former BJP ally, broke up with its partner over differences regarding seat-sharing arrangement. (Image: Twitter/@SudeshMahtoAJSU)
4/5

Congress' Rameshwar Oraon is leading from Lohardaga. He took charge as the Jharkhand Congress chief in August. (Image: Twitter)
5/5

First Published on Dec 23, 2019 10:29 am

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Current Affairs #India #Jharkhand #Jharkhand Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics #Slideshow

