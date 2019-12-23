In Pics | Jharkhand Election Results: Celebrations begin for JMM-Congress-RJD as leads give them edge

Counting of votes for the 2019 Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha election is underway, with leads giving an edge to the JMM-Congress-RJD pre-poll alliance over BJP Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress workers flash victory sign during the counting of votes for 2019 Jharkhand Assembly Elections results in Ranchi. (Image: PTI) 2/5 Poster with 'Jharkhand ki pukar hai gathbandhan ki sarkar hai. Hemant ab ki baar hai' (Jharkhand calls for a coalition government under Hemant Soren) seen in Ranchi. (Image: ANI) 3/5 Rashtriya Janata dal (RJD) leader told news agency ANI that there will be a clean sweep for the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Congress-RJD alliance in the Jharkhand elections. The former deputy CM of Bihar said that the alliance fought the polls under the leadership of Hemant Soren and he is going to be the Chief Minister. 4/5 Jharkhand Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate from Jamshedpur East, Raghubar Das said the trends, showing JMM-Congress-RJD opposition alliance in the lead, were not the final word and assured that a government in the state will be formed under BJP's leadership. (Image: PTI) 5/5 Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) leader Babulal Marandi said that the results were not as per the party’s expectation. He added that his party will accept the people's mandate and play a role accordingly in state politics. (Image: Twitter/@yourBabulal) First Published on Dec 23, 2019 01:18 pm