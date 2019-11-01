App
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2019 03:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Jammu and Kashmir now 2 Union Territories, take a look at Day 1

On October 31, the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh came into existence

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A security person keeps vigil near the Raj Bhawan after bifurcation of the Jammu and Kashmir state came into existence, in Srinagar on October 31. (Image: PTI)
A security person keeps vigil near the Raj Bhawan after bifurcation of the Jammu and Kashmir, in Srinagar on October 31. (Image: PTI)

GC Murmu takes oath as first Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, in Srinagar on October 31. (Image: PTI)
GC Murmu takes oath as first Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, in Srinagar on October 31. (Image: PTI)

Kashmiri women walk past policemen standing guard in a street in Srinagar on October 31. (Image: Reuters)
Kashmiri women walk past policemen standing guard in a street in Srinagar on October 31. (Image: Reuters)

Policemen stand guard on a road in Srinagar on October 31. (Image: Reuters)
Policemen stand guard on a road in Srinagar on October 31. (Image: Reuters)

An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officer stands guard on a road in Srinagar on October 31. (Image: Reuters)
An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officer stands guard on a road in Srinagar on October 31. (Image: Reuters)

RK Mathur takes oath as first Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, in Leh on October 31. (Image: PTI)
RK Mathur takes oath as first Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, in Leh on October 31. (Image: PTI)

People of Ladakh dance as they celebrate change of status of their region to a Union Territory, in Leh on October 31. (Image: AP/PTI)
People of Ladakh dance as they celebrate the change of status of their region to a Union Territory, in Leh on October 31. (Image: AP/PTI)

First Published on Nov 1, 2019 03:51 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Slideshow

