In Pics | Jammu and Kashmir now 2 Union Territories, take a look at Day 1

On October 31, the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh came into existence Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 A security person keeps vigil near the Raj Bhawan after bifurcation of the Jammu and Kashmir, in Srinagar on October 31. (Image: PTI) 2/7 GC Murmu takes oath as first Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, in Srinagar on October 31. (Image: PTI) 3/7 Kashmiri women walk past policemen standing guard in a street in Srinagar on October 31. (Image: Reuters) 4/7 Policemen stand guard on a road in Srinagar on October 31. (Image: Reuters) 5/7 An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officer stands guard on a road in Srinagar on October 31. (Image: Reuters) 6/7 RK Mathur takes oath as first Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, in Leh on October 31. (Image: PTI) 7/7 People of Ladakh dance as they celebrate the change of status of their region to a Union Territory, in Leh on October 31. (Image: AP/PTI) First Published on Nov 1, 2019 03:51 pm