Last Updated : Sep 17, 2018 03:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics: ISRO's PSLV-C42 successfully launches two British earth observation satellites

Here are some images from another textbook launch by the aerospace arm of the Indian government - ISRO.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
In a textbook launch, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched its 44th Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), carrying two UK earth observation satellites, from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. (Image: ISRO)
In a textbook launch, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched its 44th Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), carrying two UK earth observation satellites, from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. (Image: ISRO)
PSLV-C42 put into orbit Surrey Satellite Technology Limited's (SSTL) NovaSAR and S1-4, weighing 450 kg each. (Image: ISRO)
PSLV-C42 put into orbit Surrey Satellite Technology Limited's (SSTL) NovaSAR and S1-4, weighing 450 kg each. (Image: ISRO)
The launch was initiated at 10:08 pm IST on September 16. After almost 18 minutes the two satellites were placed in the desired Sun Synchronous orbit, around 583 km away from the surface of the Earth. (Image: ISRO)
The launch was initiated at 10:08 pm IST on September 16. After almost 18 minutes the two satellites were placed in the desired Sun Synchronous orbit, around 583 km away from the surface of the Earth. (Image: ISRO)
Flying in its core-alone version without six strap-on motors, PSLV-C42 is the lightest version of the PSLV launch system developed by ISRO. It was also the 12th launch of a core-alone version of the PSLV. (Image: ISRO)
Flying in its core-alone version without six strap-on motors, PSLV-C42 is the lightest version of the PSLV launch system developed by ISRO. It was also the 12th launch of a core-alone version of the PSLV. (Image: ISRO)
Antrix Corporation, the commercial arm of ISRO raked in more than Rs 220 crore on this launch. (Image: ISRO)
Antrix Corporation, the commercial arm of ISRO raked in more than Rs 220 crore on this launch. (Image: ISRO)
Besides, forestry and agricultural applications, NovaSAR will be used for flood monitoring, ship detection and maritime monitoring. S1-4 will primarily be used for urban management, environmental monitoring and disaster management. (Image: ISRO)
Besides, forestry and agricultural applications, NovaSAR will be used for flood monitoring, ship detection and maritime monitoring. S1-4 will primarily be used for urban management, environmental monitoring and disaster management. (Image: ISRO)
First Published on Sep 17, 2018 03:12 pm

