App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 04:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Indian Railways takes home 8 lakh migrant workers amid lockdown - check which state ran highest number of trains

Every Shramik train has 24 coached with 74 seats each. However only 54 people are allowed in one coach to maintain social distancing norms to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Indian Railways has operated 642 Shramik Special trains till May 13 amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, ferrying home eight lakh migrant workers who were stranded in various parts of the country due to unprecedented lockdown. Every Shramik train has 24 coaches with 74 seats each. However only 54 people are allowed in one coach to maintain social distancing norms to stem the spread of COVID-19. Here is a list of how many trains are operating from each state. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
1/12

Indian Railways has operated 642 Shramik Special trains till May 13 amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, ferrying home eight lakh migrant workers who were stranded in various parts of the country due to unprecedented lockdown. Every Shramik train has 24 coaches with 74 seats each. However only 54 people are allowed in one coach to maintain social distancing norms to stem the spread of COVID-19. Here is a list of how many trains are operating from each state. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Uttar Pradesh | Shramik Special train: 301 (Image: Twitter @ANI)
2/12

Uttar Pradesh | Shramik Special train: 301 (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Bihar | Shramik Special train: 169 (Image: Twitter @ANI)
3/12

Bihar | Shramik Special train: 169 (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Madhya Pradesh | Shramik Special train: 53 (Image: Twitter @ANI)
4/12

Madhya Pradesh | Shramik Special train: 53 (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Jharkhand | Shramik Special train: 40 (Image: Twitter @ANI)
5/12

Jharkhand | Shramik Special train: 40 (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Odisha | Shramik Special train: 38 (Image: Twitter @ANI)
6/12

Odisha | Shramik Special train: 38 (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Rajasthan | Shramik Special train: 8 (Image: Twitter @ANI)
7/12

Rajasthan | Shramik Special train: 8 (Image: Twitter @ANI)

West Bengal | Shramik Special train: 7 (Image: Twitter @ANI)
8/12

West Bengal | Shramik Special train: 7 (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Chhattisgarh | Shramik Special train: 6 (Image: Twitter @ANI)
9/12

Chhattisgarh | Shramik Special train: 6 (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Uttarakhand | Shramik Special train: 4 (Image: Twitter @ANI)
10/12

Uttarakhand | Shramik Special train: 4 (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Andhra Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Maharashtra received three trains each (Image: Twitter @ANI)
11/12

Andhra Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Maharashtra received three trains each (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Manipur, Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Tripura 1 train each. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
12/12

Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Manipur, Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Tripura 1 train each. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

First Published on May 15, 2020 04:05 pm

tags #coronavirus #India lockdown #IRCTC #shramik special trains #Slideshow

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan | FM Sitharaman announces Rs 1 lakh crore fund to develop farm-gate infrastructure

Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan | FM Sitharaman announces Rs 1 lakh crore fund to develop farm-gate infrastructure

In pics | A glimpse of post-lockdown life around the world following social distancing norms

In pics | A glimpse of post-lockdown life around the world following social distancing norms

Rs 10,000 crore earmarked for branding, marketing of MFE products: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Rs 10,000 crore earmarked for branding, marketing of MFE products: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.