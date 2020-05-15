In pics | Indian Railways takes home 8 lakh migrant workers amid lockdown - check which state ran highest number of trains

Indian Railways has operated 642 Shramik Special trains till May 13 amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, ferrying home eight lakh migrant workers who were stranded in various parts of the country due to unprecedented lockdown. Every Shramik train has 24 coaches with 74 seats each. However only 54 people are allowed in one coach to maintain social distancing norms to stem the spread of COVID-19. Here is a list of how many trains are operating from each state. (Image: Twitter @ANI)